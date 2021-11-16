THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram Inc., the leading forensic sequencing laboratory for law enforcement, and Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the biospecimen and biomarker specialists™, today announced their partnership to pair Discovery's innovative forensic genomic research capabilities with Othram's human identification tools and services for law enforcement.
Othram is the world's only laboratory purpose-built to combine genome sequencing with advanced human identification applications. The laboratory is also the only facility in the United States or Canada offering end-to-end, in-house processing from forensic evidence to investigative leads. Over the last three years, this technology has helped law enforcement crack cases at the local, state, and federal level, many of which had been unsolved for decades.
HudsonAlpha Discovery®, Discovery Life Sciences' Sequencing and Bioinformatics Services Laboratory, has invested substantially in a diversity of capabilities to support scientists in realizing the promise of precision medicine through innovations in genomics, bioinformatics and DNA testing. Over the past few years, our capabilities have been successfully leveraged in forensic genomics, helping investigators solve cases and bringing closure to families with missing loved ones identified from genetic genealogy.
"We are thrilled today to announce that we have selected Othram as our commercialization partner for all forensic casework," said Shawn Levy, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer of Discovery Life Sciences. "By leveraging Othram's comprehensive suite of tools and services dedicated to supporting investigators from the crime scene to the courtroom, we have enhanced our ability to serve our expanded mission, and we look forward to our partnership with Othram."
About Othram Inc.
Othram is the world's first private DNA laboratory built specifically to apply the power of modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence. Othram's scientists are experts at recovery, enrichment, and analysis of human DNA from trace quantities of degraded or contaminated materials. Founded in 2018, and located in The Woodlands, Texas, our team works with academic researchers, forensic scientists, medical examiners, and law enforcement agencies to achieve results when other approaches fail. Follow Othram on Twitter @OthramTech or visit othram.com to learn how we can help you with your case. Visit dnasolves.com to learn how anyone can make a difference in helping solve the next cold case.
About Discovery Life Sciences and HudsonAlpha Discovery
Discovery Life Sciences is the biospecimen and biomarker specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories to accelerate precision medicine programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other complex conditions. HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery's sequencing and bioinformatics division, a globally recognized service laboratory that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research. Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to overcoming obstacles and reaching a faster end result. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.
