INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiscoveryMaster LLC unveiled multiple announcements today, including:
- new pricing options
- a new website
- 30-day proof-of-concept deployments for qualified entities
DiscoveryMaster clients can select a usage-based pricing model billed monthly or an annual license based on the number of users.
"A big challenge of growing any new venture is determining pricing that provides clarity but acknowledges diverse business models," said Ray Biederman, Co-Founder and CEO. "We're proud to offer pricing that is clear and compelling."
Qualified entities can opt for a 30-day proof-of-concept deployment before deciding whether to license the software. Interested parties should write to contact@discoverymaster.co to schedule an introductory conversation.
Finally, DiscoveryMaster unveiled a new website that reflects the product's evolution and more clearly defines benefits for managed service providers, law firms, and corporations.
"Software purchasing decisions are frequently delayed because of questions involving the user experience and the ROI," said Ryan Short, Vice President. "By offering trial periods and public pricing, we're aiming to reduce friction in the buying process."
To learn more, visit DiscoveryMaster's newly redesigned website at http://www.discoverymaster.co.
