DISCUS 2022 is a powerful evolution in manufacturing and quality engineering software solutions. It represents the next generation of tools for reading all the information in a drawing and generating full, compliant, and appropriate documentation. Through artificial intelligence (AI), DISCUS IDA™ is laying the groundwork to make the information extraction process almost completely automated.
FAIRBORN, Ohio, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairborn, Ohio-based, DISCUS Software is proud to announce their latest software update, DISCUS 2022. DISCUS 2022 is a huge update to the software and makes great strides in the speed and accuracy of DISCUS. In DISCUS 2022, we're moving from OCR to Intelligent Drawing Analysis (IDA™). The move to IDA™ represents a powerful evolution in manufacturing and quality engineering software solutions and comes with several important benefits for you. Why the switch? OCR technology has limitations and IDA™ offers endless room for innovative solutions and improvements with its underlying AI technology.
This major upgrade includes enhancements to DISCUS Desktop and includes a major release of a new module called DISCUS IDA™. According to Jake Hart, Director of Sales and Marketing for DISCUS, "This release focuses on the feedback we've received from our customers and responds to a critical and long awaited industry need: Intelligent Drawing Analysis of PDF and Tiff files.
Hart adds, "The goal of this latest release is to push DISCUS to a new level. DISCUS 2022 allows users to automatically balloon entire drawings in just a few clicks. This technology is groundbreaking in the 2D world of PDF drawings and shows our commitment to our customers and their needs: ballooning automation."
DISCUS customer, Mike Parsley from 110 Metalworks, commented, "DISCUS IDA™ is extremely impressive. It provides tremendous productivity improvements in the extraction of information from 2D drawings."
DISCUS 2022 is the result of internal and external feedback from nearly 2000 customers. We strive to enhance the DISCUS experience across all of our DISCUS modules.
DISCUS 2022 has improvements that include:
Intelligent Drawing Analysis (IDA™)
- IDA™ is an add-on module that replaces the OCR add-on module
- IDA™ will automatically analyze the entire drawing and propose candidate characteristics
- Candidates and characteristics allow review, editing, and disposition within the drawing panel via respective popovers
- Improved characteristic type detection
- Reduces the amount of time required to complete an FAI on most good quality digital PDF drawings
DISCUS 2022 3D add-on module
- Implemented the concept of model views, retiring the separate, secondary legacy Illustration Manager mode
- Integrated model view creation and modification directly into the Model display panel
- Improved the model toolbar
- Moved most 3D features which required dialogs to drawers at the left and right sides of the model panel
- Improved the measuring tool
- New Sectioning Tool with simpler, intuitive user interface, retiring the Cutting Planes dialogs
- Improved model support
- Improvements to the rendering of GD&T in the Model Panel of the DISCUS 3D add-on module
- Added the ability to orient model PMI to the screen
DISCUS License Server (DLS) product
- DLS replaces the legacy on-premise DISCUS Floating License Server (DFLS) product
- DLS is compatible with DISCUS versions 0.0 and greater
- DLS only applies to licenses which have an Internal Floating share type
- DLS is a subscription-only product. Existing customers will be offered the subscription at no cost during the sunsetting period and then may elect to purchase a subscription to DLS or switch their license to an External Floating share type at no cost.
And more...
We are committed to customer satisfaction and are dedicated to making your DISCUS experience even more positive. Visit our website to download this latest version: http://www.DISCUSsoftware.com
DISCUS 2022 provides upgraded features that continue to help the user have a great experience while using DISCUS.
DISCUS Software Company specializes in the development of software tools for accelerating manufacturing and quality engineering. Its software products are productivity solutions that dramatically reduce the time it takes to complete first article inspection reports, in-process inspection planning and process planning. DISCUS was the first software product to automate engineering drawing annotation and manufacturing inspection requirement extraction. DISCUS is the innovator, not the imitator, in the First Article Inspection Reporting automation market. DISCUS is compatible with many of the requirements used by companies such as Boeing, Ford, GE, Lockheed, and Siemens. For more information visit https://www.discussoftware.com/about-us/.
