Small businesses number almost 213 million globally; how is one to stand above such a crowded field? Mikel Lindsaar, CEO and Founder of StoreConnect, explains how to maximize the tools needed to help e-tailers get the edge to rise above the Goliath competition—showcased by a new partnership with Moderno Solutions.
NORTH SYDNEY, Australia, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To say the world is dominated by technology is an understatement. To put it in perspective, 50 years is but a blip in terms of history and its timeline. Yet, 50 years ago, salespeople went door-to-door to peddle their wares. They relied on the telephone, the newspaper and good old-fashioned walking a beat visiting potential clients where they would deliver a practiced spiel in hopes they could close a deal or, at the very least, secure a lead. And the extent of their "technology," was a Rolodex full of business cards and phone numbers. Not anymore. Now, there's software that does all that in the blink of an eye.
"These days, software has replaced the need to hunt for leads. There are programs, Salesforce, for example, which brings customers and companies together. Such programs also help with inventory, marketing, e-Commerce, website management and so many duties that once had to be done by hand," says Mikel Lindsaar, CEO and Founder of StoreConnect.
StoreConnect, an e-commerce AppExchange package created exclusively for Salesforce, is disrupting the online SMB industry by making Salesforce the center of e-Commerce 3.0, which is the next evolutionary step for online businesses. "E-Commerce dates back to the 1990s when it started. But it was all about the business. Then came e-Commerce 2.0, which was giving the customer access to their ordering history, their invoices and giving the customer a better online shopping experience. But the focus was still on the business. E-Commerce 3.0 is customer centric. The customer calls the shots," Lindsaar explains.
Moreover, using Salesforce is not enough; entrepreneurs still need an edge. That's where the combined forces of StoreConnect and Moderno Solutions come into play.
Moderno Solutions, one of New Zealand's premiere Salesforce consulting partners, uses StoreConnect to enabling online retailers—or e-tailers, if you will—to fully integrate the world's #1 CRM program(1) with their online presence and so their organization and customers.
"The problem we see with most e-commerce platforms is that they predominantly sit independent of other business systems. This limits the ability to be able to market and service customers unless a costly and lengthy integration project is put in place, notes Moderno founder Gareth Baker." "By having all transaction data sitting within the Salesforce® platform you can provide really personalised and relevant marketing based on transaction history. "COVID-19 has sped up digital transformations as more customers look to purchase products and services online. Local evidence of this comes from NZ Post where they saw a 45% increase in Q4 of online shopping." notes Baker. "When we first saw StoreConnect we quickly jumped on the opportunity to partner. Salesforce has also recognised this announcing StoreConnect the Global winner of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Retail." says Baker, who worked at Salesforce for 10 years.
This partnership will offer small-and medium-size businesses (SMBs) the edge to stand head-and-shoulders above the estimated 212.98 million SMBs there are in the world(2) by sharpening their Salesforce, service, marketing, communities and business system integration tools.
And to kick off this partnership in style, Moderno and StoreConnect are holding the "Salesforce does more than CRM – e-Commerce for the Digital Age" event at The Hotel Britomart in Auckland, New Zealand on the 26th of May from 8am to 10am NST with the keynote being delivered by Cecilia Robinson – Founder of Au Pair Link, My Food Bag & Tend.
"StoreConnect is thrilled to be partnering with Moderno. Our mission is to help small- and medium-size businesses grow through 'Time. Well Spent'. StoreConnect gives SMBs an affordable, and incredibly flexible e-commerce solution that natively integrates with the world's number one customer relationship management system—Salesforce. Best of all—it just works. It's a time saver and lets businesses get on with their core strengths," says Lindsaar.
About StoreConnect
Mikel Lindsaar, CEO and Founder of StoreConnect, is an experienced technology entrepreneur who wants to infuse small and medium sized businesses with the power to be successful in eCommerce and grow to the Nth degree. Small businesses can't waste time setting up their business on a platform only to repeat the process by changing platforms when they want to scale, nor do they want to waste time figuring out how to integrate multiple platforms. StoreConnect (built on the World's Number 1 CRM, Salesforce), gives clients a complete, powerful, configurable eCommerce and CRM solution where they can manage their website, online and in-store sales, provide amazing customer service, run all their digital marketing campaigns and have up-to-date detailed metrics, reporting and full understanding of their customer. They were awarded Salesforce's 2021 International Partner Innovation Award of the year for the Retail sector and are changing the ease with which small businesses are run ─ with a manageable price tag. StoreConnect is Time. Well Spent. Visit https://getstoreconnect.com/
Sources:
1. Newsroom; "Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Eighth Consecutive Year"; 26 April 2021; Salesforce; salesforce.com/news/press-releases/2021/04/26/salesforce-named-1-crm-provider-for-eighth-consecutive-year/#:
Media Contact
Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, mradmin@jotopr.com
SOURCE StoreConnect