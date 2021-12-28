TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a false perception among many organizations that products and sales will do the marketing and the actual marketing itself comes later—it is just the creative and branding side designed and making attractive designs. In other words, marketing's real importance is very much misunderstood and undervalued. What these businesses don't realize is that marketing not only plays an exceptionally important role in bringing in ROI, but that ROI is also about the employee experience and engagement, as well as changing outside perceptions.
But enter disruptor Genefa Murphy, CMO of Five9, who explains to KJ Helms, host of the Disruption /Interruption podcast, that younger buyers now have more disposable income and are behind the new factors in the marketing landscape. They are now looking to brands as more than just being giant profit-driven companies. They are placing value on brand intimacy, which is how the technology and behaviors they utilize are informing the buyer's experience. These consumers are looking for companies to have a sense of social responsibility, practice diversity, and other ways to create emotional connections. If marketers can't build leadership's trust in them and these values, they must be willing to say "no" and if necessary, walk away.
Genefa explains:
1. Differentiation is the means to disruption. You have to discover what makes you unique from everyone to start making your disruption.
2. Being different is more important than being better. Simply being better than the competition won't be enough to distinguish you from the rest.
3. The time for marketers to get to the forefront is now. There's a higher level of importance on them to maximize the customer experience.
4. A higher number of younger consumers of technology have more disposable income. They want their brands to be open-minded and help the community.
5. Know your area and have the data. Know your ideal customer profile and your marketing purpose. Strive to be ahead of the game.
6. The four factors that influence technology adoption the most include effort expectancy, performance expectancy, facilitating conditions, and social influence.
7. Consumers are more likely to adopt new technologies if they think important people are advocating for them. Word-of-mouth is powerful.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Five9:
Five9 is the leading provider of cloud contact center software. They are driven by a passion to transform contact centers into customer engagement centers of excellence, coupled with a deep understanding of the cost and complexity involved in running a contact center.
They help contact centers of every size create powerful customer connections. Five9 can be found online at Five9.com.
About Genefa Murphy:
Genefa Murphy is the Chief Marketing Officer for Five9. With over 15 years of global experience in the field of technology from consulting to product management, strategy, and marketing, she is an accomplished leader and has led worldwide teams in creating and executing compelling and effective go-to-market strategies. She has been recognized as a global CMO of the year and CRN Woman of the Channel for her contributions to the partner and channel ecosystem. Genefa can be found online at https://www.linkedin.com/in/genefamurphy/.
Media Contact
Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR Disruptors(TM), 727-777-4621, khelms@jotopr.com
SOURCE Disruption Interruption