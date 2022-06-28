Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor KJ Helms interviews Srikrishnan Ganesan, who explains how the client onboarding process is not accomplishing its goal. The solution resides in gaining a deeper perspective and understanding of the client's domain.
TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customer expectations continually evolve, but the pandemic appears to have accelerated that process. A recent survey indicated that nearly 90% of buyers say the experience a company provides matters as much as products or services. Additionally, 88% of customers believe trust becomes more important in times of change. The same number want companies to clearly state their values, but they feel only about half of companies are actually doing this.(1)
Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, interviews Srikrishnan Ganesan, the co-founder and CEO of Rocketlane, who takes a deep dive into how this discrepancy can, and should, be bridged.
"From what we have seen, the biggest impact is when your customer success team comes in after your onboarding—are they able to have an offensive strategy, focus on expansion from the get go or are they going to be on a back foot when they come in and need to be defensive, focus on churn, focus on keeping the customer? And that's largely determined by how well onboarding goes," Ganesan shares. "If you did a great job, they can focus on expansion, but, if you did a sloppy job, they are forced to build credibility all over again with the customer."
Srikrishnan Ganesan details:
The main ingredient for disruption is developing a deep perspective and understanding of a domain which can then spark insight and help create a thoughtful experience.
Since COVID, the demand for a customer-centric experience has escalated to a point that any small hitch is perceived as intolerable. Even though most businesses are built to be customer-centric, at times when companies optimize processes, the client may face frustration, especially when things are happening remotely.
The Status Quo of the Client Onboarding Experience is hit or miss. There is a lot of chaos and lack of communication, primarily as information is across different channels/places, meaning more often than not the approach processes are delayed.
While all companies should acquire new customers and clients, retaining old clients is more profitable.
The biggest challenges today are educating the market and the potential audience.
"Rocketlane tries to address some key pain points like the status of the project and the sentiment of the customer and consistency of delivery by following a series of steps with deep templating capabilities and streamlining the collaboration," Ganesan shares. "For instance, if a company has invested in a lot of project management apps, Rocketlane helps you import/migrate all your projects."
