TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are 6.94 billion smartphone users in the world. Studies have shown that Americans check their phones once every 5.5 minutes. When you consider that there are 1.96 million apps in the Apple store and 2.87 million apps in the Google Play store, it's easy to understand why apps are expected to generate $935 billion by 2023.(1) Then factor in the almost 15,000 Service as a Software (SaaS) companies there are in the U.S. generating $272.49 billion in revenue and you get a picture of the extent of the user experience.(2) However, not all user experiences are easy, fast, and effective. In the business world, the majority of apps are difficult to learn and harder to implement.
But enter disruptor Chris Federspiel, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackthorn, who explains to KJ Helms, host of the Disruption / Interruption podcast, that even though people use apps all day, hardly anyone thinks about the work that goes into making sure the apps are easy to use and understand. This is where Chris wants to disrupt the industry by helping to shake up the user experience for all apps.
"The main ingredient for disruption—and there are a few—but the overriding one is that enterprise apps are notoriously hard to use." Chris explains, adding how a startup could have the biggest, most successful platform ever designed, but if it takes hours, days, even weeks just to learn how to use it, then what advantages does it offer you? "None," he says. "But if you have an app that you can install and start using within, for example, 15 minutes… that is disruptive."
Federspiel explains:
1. People now want their business apps to operate and feel like their consumer apps (social media, games, etc.).
2. With the advances of smartphones, users now expect (some would say, demand) faster, easier and amazing experiences. The same applies for business apps.
3. To be innovative, business app developers need to whittle down the time it takes to learn how to use their app to minutes.
4. Scheduling events and managing payments are two of the biggest responsibilities for a business, and what companies want is speed and ease of use. People want information immediately, and most business apps do not work that way.
5. There are a lot of SaaS companies, but they are not really helping the world. You need the smaller companies that develop faster and easier ways to do the same (at scale), because it is this change that keeps the big SaaS firms on their toes. If not, they would never change, they would never even think of making their software easier.
6. There are enough SaaS enterprise companies. The product needs to be better. There needs to be an "industrial revolution" in order to improve the software.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Blackthorn:
Blackthorn builds Salesforce-native apps that make processing payments and managing events efficient and ridiculously easy for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Solutions were created from problems solved in their own business environment and customers' needs. Blackthorn allows customers to use the Salesforce platform to run their businesses their way, giving users full control of business processes through automation, configuration, and customization. Their unique apps fill crucial gaps and lets Salesforce users customize it to their unique needs with simple, click-based processes (no code needed). For more information, visit http://www.blackthorn.io.
About Chris Federspiel:
Chris Federspiel is the CEO and Co-founder of Blackthorn. He is a graduate of the George Washington University. He loves cycling and lives to make things easier, including, as he says, "I get annoyed by squeaky doors that need WD-40." He has a simple philosophy regarding what he does—"If we can build something that's remarkably easier to use, while delivering far more value to customers, that's a great thing. We'll love it, customers will love it, and we'll all benefit."
