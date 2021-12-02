LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Distillery Tech, Inc., is proud to be awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 ("ISO 27001") certification. ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that provides assurance to our customers that our in-scope services underlying the defined management system conform to information security best practices. The scope of Distillery's ISO 27001 certification comprises the information security management system (ISMS) underlying the software development processes used by Distillery's design and development teams.
"Protecting our customer data and the data of their customers is of the utmost importance to all of us at Distillery and this ISO 27001 certification is just the start. We remain committed to meeting the highest security and privacy standards while serving as a trusted, secure partner for your data." – Andrey Kudievskiy, Founder and CEO
The organizational scope included the Web, Design, Android, iOS, QA, DevOps, Product, and Human Resource departments affecting the software design and development systems. The scope of the ISMS includes the assets, technologies, and processes employed by Distillery within the in-scope facilities for processing, management, and delivery of services to customers.
"Our ISO certification is a product of the hard work of our entire Distillery Team including Sales, Operations, Engineers, and our World-Class IT team. We are so very proud of this accomplishment and the hard work and dedication of our entire team here at Distillery." – Peter Saari, COO
The ISO 27001 certification provides assurance that Distillery continues to meet defined security requirements, providing clients confidence that we are maintaining high-level security measures.
Distillery was audited by Coalfire Certification, Inc. Coalfire Certification is an accredited certification body per both the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), no. 9224.
About Distillery Tech, Inc.
Distillery Tech, Inc. is a global leader in the software consulting and development industry, providing end-to-end outsourcing solutions for businesses of all sizes. With employees around the world, extensive experience in the development, design, and delivery of technology solutions, along with being featured in the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Distillery is leading the path in digital transformation. For more information, visit https://www.distillery.com.
