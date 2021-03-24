WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raymond Ribble, the founder of SPHER, Inc. a leading SaaS-based compliance analytics solution, will serve as the Distinguished Speaker at the upcoming Healthcare Compliance Symposium to address the issue of cybersecurity in healthcare.
Ray is a co-founder of Fusion Systems Co., Ltd. an international IT Consulting business with operations throughout Asia and across multiple industry verticals. He is active in multiple international businesses, having lived in Japan and mainland China for close to 20 years. He is active in numerous healthcare privacy groups such as HIMSS and MGMA, speaking at healthcare industry events, and works to contribute to the growing awareness of the need to identify internal and external malfeasance to prevent data breaches.
With over 25 years in the systems technology industry, Ray's career began as an aerospace engineer at Northrop Corporation, advancing into international financial systems consulting and solutions development across Asia for many of the worlds' top investment banks. Ray's firm was prominent in working with the HITECH Program serving over 2000 provider groups across Southern California in attesting to Meaningful Use and addressing the increasingly complex privacy and security mandates.
The fourth annual Healthcare Compliance Symposium is a virtual afternoon of learning offered through a collaboration of Delaware Law School and First Healthcare Compliance. The online event will be held on April 22, 2021, from 11:30 am ET until 5:45 pm ET. Multiple opportunities for continuing education credits are available for attorneys, healthcare administrators, and compliance professionals. Attendees are eligible to receive 5.5 CLE credits (4.5 substantive, 1 ethics) in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. This program has been approved for 5.5 continuing education unit(s) by Practice Management Institute® and PAHCOM. The Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® has approved this event for up to 6.6 CCB CEUs. Continuing Education Units are awarded based on individual attendance records. Granting of prior approval in no way constitutes endorsement by CCB of this event content or of the event sponsors. Registration is available to the public.
About Delaware Law School: Widener University is a metropolitan university that connects curricula to social issues through civic engagement. Dynamic teaching, active scholarship, personal attention, applied leadership, and experiential learning are key components of the Widener experience. Delaware Law School is the First State's only law school, providing a Juris doctor, legal graduate and paralegal degree programs with an emphasis on developing legal professionals who reflect the Delaware Way and its traditions of civility, integrity, and mutual respect. The school offers signature programs in corporate and business law, environmental law, family health law and policy, trial advocacy, and dignity rights.
About First Healthcare Compliance: Founded in 2012 by a nurse attorney, the First Healthcare Compliance software solution creates confidence among compliance professionals through education, resources, and support in the areas of HIPAA, OSHA, human resources compliance, and fraud waste and abuse laws. Serving clients across the United States, the company's evolving platform provides real-time insight for board reporting and across multiple locations. For more information please visit https://1sthcc.com/
Media Contact
Catherine Short, First Healthcare Compliance, 302-543-2461, communications@1sthcc.com
SOURCE First Healthcare Compliance