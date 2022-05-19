The increasing utilization of wireless systems and the rising adoption of the antenna in consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other devices are expected to drive the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market" By Offering (Components and Services), By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells, and Self-Organizing Network (SON)), By Vertical (Airports & Transportation, Industrial, Education, Healthcare, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market size was valued at USD 14.50 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 36.78 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3778
Browse in-depth TOC on "Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Overview
The Antenna is the entity used as the intermediator between the radio waves propagating through space and current-carrying conductors. It works as the transducer that converts the radiofrequency field into alternating current and vice-versa. The two basic types of antenna are receiving antenna and transmitting antenna. Antennas can be designed to transmit and receive radio waves in all horizontal directions equally (omnidirectional antennas), or preferentially in a particular direction (directional, high-gain, or "beam" antennas).
The increasing utilization of wireless systems and wireless communications and the rising adoption of the antenna in consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, tablets, and other devices are expected to drive the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market over the predicted years. Also, a significant rise in the need for smart antennas due to technological advancement in this segment expects a boost to the market in the coming years. Moreover, the growing utilization of RFID tags to serve security purposes and wireless computer networks is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecasted period. The increasing focus on developing LCP & MPI solutions due to the advent of 5G technology is likely to bolster the market growth. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder the market growth. Factors such as the huge cost of maintenance and the need for sophisticated infrastructure are likely to act as market restraints.
Key Players
The major players in the market are Cobham Wireless (Axell Wireless Ltd), CommScope Inc. Corning Inc., Comba Telecom Systems, American Tower Corporation, Boingo Wireless, Zinwave Limited, Dali Wireless Inc., Whoop Wireless, and AT&T Inc.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market On the basis of Offering, Technology, Vertical, and Geography.
- Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market, By Offering
- Components
- Services
- Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market, By Technology
- Carrier Wi-Fi
- Small Cells
- Self-Organizing Network (SON)
- Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market, By Vertical
- Airports & Transportation
- Industrial
- Education
- Healthcare
- Others
- Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Size By Product (SATCOM Transponder, SATCOM Transceiver, SATCOM Antenna), By Vertical (Government and Military Applications, Civil Satellite Communications, Commercial Application), By End User (Portable SATCOM Equipment, Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment, Maritime SATCOM Equipment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Mounting Type (Full-Indoor, Split-Mount), By Network Technology (Packet Microwave, Hybrid Microwave), By Application (Navigation, Radar), By Component (Antennas, RF Processing Units), By Frequency Band (L Band, S Band), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Massive MIMO Market By Spectrum (TDD and FDD), By Technology (LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G), By Antenna (8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Switched Multi-beam Antenna Market By Product (Multiple Input Multiple Output, MISO (Multiple Input Single Output), SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output)), By Application (Wi-Fi System, Cellular System, WiMax System, Radar), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Top Automotive Smart Antenna Manufacturers, utilizing the miracles of science, innovating a safer world
Visualize Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distributed-antenna-systems-das-market-size-worth--36-78-billion-globally-by-2030-at-10-5-cagr-verified-market-research-301551219.html
SOURCE Verified Market Research