PORTLAND, Ore., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- District 7 Toastmasters serving Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, celebrates 80 years of helping people develop essential communication and leadership skills.
District 7 Toastmasters has grown to 130 clubs and 2,500 members over the past 80 years. It was founded in June 1940, when nine clubs were spun off from District 2 to create a new district. "This year marks the end of the work of the original Second District . . . Oregon and southern Idaho will make up the new Seventh District, including in their jurisdiction those clubs in Washington that lie south of the Columbia River," as noted in District 7 historical records.
PJ Kleffner, 2019-20 Program Quality Director, says "For 80 years District 7 Toastmasters has served the Pacific Northwest community. We do that by helping people reach their professional and personal goals. We continue to do so even in these unprecedented times. In online meetings, Toastmasters learn to present their best selves, whether they are sales professionals seeking to maximize their credibility, college students aiming to build presentation skills, or job seekers who want to practice interview skills." He noted that all Toastmasters meetings aim to encourage members in a supportive and positive environment, regardless of the meeting format.
"Members are the heart of District 7," says District Director Emilie Taylor. "To recognize their achievements, we are planning an 80th-year celebration. The event will include a seated dinner, entertainment, and a walk down memory lane."
About District 7 Toastmasters
District 7 represents 130 Toastmasters clubs in Oregon, Southwest Washington, and Northern California. For more information, please visit www.d7toastmasters.org.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the organization's membership exceeds 358,000 in more than 16,800 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @District7Toast on Twitter.
Media Contact:
Kathleen Tully
(503) 407-9310
240940@email4pr.com