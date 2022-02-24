RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dito today announced that it has achieved the Security Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By earning the Partner Specialization, Dito has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the security field using Google Cloud technology.
Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.
Partners with the Security specialization have demonstrated significant success securing customer infrastructure and workflows to Google Cloud.
"We're pleased that Dito has achieved the Security Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program," said Derrick Thompson, Global Head of Partner Differentiation, Google Cloud. "This specialization indicates Dito's continued commitment to providing customers the solutions and expertise they need to keep their cloud environments secure."
"At Dito, we take security seriously," said Richard Foltak, Dito's Vice President of Cloud & Cloud Chief Information Security Officer. "Achieving this highly sought after specialization is extremely important to us since it is the culmination of several security-focused projects and proves we can provide unique solutions for our Google Cloud partners."
"As security has become increasingly important, so has attaining this Google Cloud Partner Specialization, making this a big achievement for Dito," Tammy Cyphert, Dito's Chief Business Officer, added. "Working in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem, we continue to strive to provide the best service, the best products, and the best care possible for our customers. Google Cloud is an exceptional partner and we're beyond excited to continue to achieve success together."
About Dito
Dito is an international, full-service Google cloud enabler that makes transformations as close to perfect as possible. We drive innovation, enable change, and most importantly, we transform organizations. Since 2008, we've helped thousands of organizations change the way they do business by employing smart cloud technologies (Google Cloud, Chrome, Workspace, Maps, and more). We dream in data, focus on performance, solve problems, and obsess over details - all 100+ of us. From onsite labs to security assessments, from cloud deployments to app development, we create bold, lasting solutions.
