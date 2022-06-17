Dito today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Security. Dito was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud security ecosystem, with their implementation of advanced security policies and procedures to keep clients' data secure and ensure compliance across a variety of regulations & industries. Dito also developed documented and repeatable 'authority to operate' materials to help clients prepare, measure, and implement security frameworks.
RESTON, Va. , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dito today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Security.
Dito was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud security ecosystem, with their implementation of advanced security policies and procedures to keep clients' data secure and ensure compliance across a variety of regulations & industries. Dito also developed documented and repeatable 'authority to operate' materials to help clients prepare, measure, and implement security frameworks.
Without a doubt, security is a huge priority for enterprises. At Dito, it's been part of everything we do for more than a decade, and we doubled-down in 2021. We were awarded our Security Specialization in 2021 as well - joining select partners globally.
Dito collaborated with Google Cloud to help define and deliver FedRAMP Cloud services. We also helped thousands of enterprises in 2021 by hosting free, educational Google Cloud security seminars.
"Google Cloud Specializations recognize partner excellence and proven customer success in a particular product area or industry," said Nina Harding, Global Chief, Partner Programs and Strategy, Google Cloud. "Based on their certified, repeatable customer success and strong technical capabilities, we're proud to recognize Dito as Specialization Partner of the Year for Security."
"At Dito, we take security seriously, it's in our DNA" said Richard Foltak, Dito's Vice President of Cloud & Cloud Chief Information Security Officer. "Achieving theGoogle Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Security is an honor to us since it acknowledges that Google Cloud recognizes the contributions Dito has made in this ecosystem and helping customers meet their business objectives."
"As security has become increasingly important, so has attaining the Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Security, making this a big achievement for Dito," Tammy Cyphert, Dito's Chief Business Officer, added. "Working in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem, we continue to strive to provide the best service, the best products, and the best care possible for our customers. Google Cloud is an exceptional partner and we're beyond excited to continue to achieve success together."
About Dito
Dito is an international, full-service Google Cloud enabler that makes transformations as close to perfect as possible. We drive innovation, enable change, and most importantly, we transform organizations. Since 2007, we've helped thousands of organizations change the way they do business by employing smart cloud technologies (Google Cloud, Chrome, Workspace, Maps, and more). We dream in data, focus on performance, solve problems, and obsess over details - all 100+ of us. From onsite labs to security assessments, from cloud deployments to app development, we create bold, lasting solutions.
