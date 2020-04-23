RALEIGH, N.C., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diveplane, the company keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence (AI), has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies report by Gartner, Inc. According to the report, "the Cool Vendors in this research demonstrate varied capabilities ranging from synthetic data generation using machine learning (ML) approaches to effectively providing means to place ML models into production. These capabilities address a variety of obstacles facing organizations by providing support or solutions at each step in the analytics pipeline."
"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner," said Alan Cross, Diveplane's Chief Commercial Officer. "In our opinion, synthetic data is the way of the future, especially as data becomes even more tightly regulated, and we look forward to assisting in the development of solutions to the most urgent data sharing concerns."
"We believe this recognition is truly a testament to the work and dedication put in by the entire Diveplane team," commented Mike Capps, Co-Founder and CEO of Diveplane. "Explainability is at the very core of our mission, and the difficulties the industry faces in attaining it are exactly what Diveplane set out to overcome. We're delighted to have been recognized as a Cool Vendor and excited to see the innovation that lies ahead."
For more information about GEMINAI, as well as other innovative solutions from Diveplane, click here.
Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Diveplane
Diveplane is keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by Dr. Michael Capps, former President of Epic Games, in 2018 and develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations understand AI with a trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.