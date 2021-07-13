PORTLAND, Maine, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Diversified Communications' President & CEO Theodore Wirth promoted Whit Mitchell to Chief Financial Officer. Mitchell joined Diversified in 2013 and served as Corporate Vice President of Finance since 2018. He has since taken thoughtful steps to ensure the continued health and prosperity of the company. Most recently, his leadership was a critical part of Diversified Communications overcoming the recent pandemic.
"Diversified has emerged from the pandemic positioned for growth, and Whit's leadership has been instrumental," said Wirth. "To ensure our stability over the past 16 months, Whit collaborated with each division, developed new strategic reporting to inform our decisions, and maintained an engaged and talented finance team while working remotely."
"I am honored to have earned the trust and support of our Board of Directors and our global leadership team," said Mitchell. "I have been bolstered by their support; and through the talent, inquisitive nature and determination of my finance team, Diversified is positioned well for the future."
Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com
Media Contact
Michelle Roberts, Diversified Communications HQ, 2078425570, mroberts@divcom.com
SOURCE Diversified Communications HQ