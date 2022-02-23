ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a national converter of pressure-sensitive labels, announces the launch of Label Portal™, its new web-based customer portal. The portal will provide DLS distributors direct access to multiple features and tools to help them market and sell labels.
Available to all DLS distributors, the new portal is designed as a centralized hub where customers can access the most-requested label information and sales tools.
DLS' customer portal is the result of several months' development involving DLS customer service, sales, marketing, and technical teams, with input from a select group of customers. It is designed to conveniently connect DLS distributors with their most frequently used tools and product information.
The customer portal is being developed in several stages. The initial customer portal release includes:
- Immediate quotes for flexographic print jobs with DLS' QuoteNow™
- Personalized access to custom-branded marketing materials
- Instant access to our most up-to-date Stock Catalog
- Material Spec Sheets to help choose the right product
- Purchase Order Submittal
- Artwork Submittal
Future releases will be available in the coming months and will continue to add features such as expanded quote options, order tracking information and online purchase options.
"As a trade-only label supplier, our success is directly tied to the success of our distributors," says DLS VP of Marketing, James Cirigliano. "We are continually creating and updating tools to help our customers sell more labels. The new portal provides these tools in a centralized, personalized portal. Using the portal, our distributors will be able to access up-to-date pricing and product information, and effective marketing tools where and when they need it."
As an industry-leading label converter, DLS strives to stay ahead of key industry trends and expectations. The development and release of the customer portal meets this commitment while also ensuring that DLS continues to deliver the very best service and support to their distributor customers.
Current DLS distributors can request their personalized portal at https://teamdls.com/Customer-Portal.htm or by contacting marketing@teamdls.com. Interested label suppliers can learn more about the portal and other benefits of partnering with DLS at https://teamdls.com/Tools-Support/Customer-Portal.htm.
A wholly-owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., DLS has been a preferred B2B supplier of high-quality, custom-printed pressure sensitive labels since 1985. All products, from blank labels to full color high-definition labels, are produced utilizing the latest in flexographic and digital printing technologies. Exemplar of their motto "We only succeed when you do," DLS's dedicated team is passionate about labels and is willing to share their expertise with partnered distributors to help them grow their business. With locations in five states and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, DLS is well-situated to offer products to distributor customers nationwide. To learn more about the dedicated team at DLS, its exceptional offerings and services, or to receive a quote, please visit https://teamdls.com or call 800.397.3013.
