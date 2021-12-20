ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a national converter of pressure-sensitive labels, significantly expands its production capacity with new equipment including five Mark Andy flexographic presses.
As a leading national label supplier, DLS has seen significant growth in the demand for pressure-sensitive labels. To continue to meet customer demand and expand production of specialized products including small roll labels, DLS has installed new equipment in its Reno, NV, Duluth, GA, Arlington, TX, and Itasca, IL facilities.
"For the last year and a half, we have seen unprecedented demand for labels. Growth has been especially pronounced in large volume label orders for manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and logistics operations," says DLS CEO, Jim Kersten. "This new equipment allows us to substantially increase our capacity while also expanding our geographic reach. As growth in label sales continues, we will continue to invest in people, equipment and process improvements to support this growth."
DLS' Reno facility has completed the installation of a Mark Andy 17" 2200, 2-color flexographic press, as well as ABG's market leading Vectra AutoSet Model SGTR1700-4 glueless turret rewinder. Providing automatic set up and changeover features, the Vectra SGTR will allow DLS to save hours of costly set up and changeover time. A Martin Automaticroll slicer completes the line-up. In addition to expanding label printing capacity, this press and finishing equipment provides additional capabilities for the efficient production of small roll labels like those used in mobile thermal printers.
The Duluth, GA facility has added a Mark Andy LP300; 8-color; 17" press, while the location in Arlington has installed a Mark Andy 4150, 1-color, 21.5" press and die cutter. In DLS's Itasca, IL facility, two new press lines have been installed including a Mark Andy 2200XL, 4-color 17" press and Mark Andy 2200XL, 2-color 17" press. Both press lines have Martin Automatic roll splicers and ABG turrets for complete, inline production capabilities.
These additional presses add redundancy to the company's wide web fleet. This allows the DLS team to produce multiple large orders at once, increasing long run label production capacity. The new presses are strategically located throughout the country, and the investments in the Reno, Duluth & Arlington facilities will specifically provide additional service for customers located in the West, Southeast and Southwest regions of the US respectively.
DLS COO, Bill Johnstone sees this new equipment as an essential component to meeting customer needs. "As a trade-only label supplier, our customers depend on us to get production completed as soon as possible. Ultimately, our goal is to help our distributors better serve their label customers. In addition to the new presses that we have already installed, we are continually exploring opportunities to improve our processes to optimize production capacity to meet our customers' demand for quality labels."
Committed to providing excellent service and the latest label products for their customers, DLS has also recently invested in additional equipment including a digital ink jet press, a new inline barcode verifier, die cutters, turrets, and tabletop rewinders.
These presses and new equipment have added to DLS's already significant production capacity. With five nationwide locations, DLS maintains a fleet of over 50 presses including flexographic, digital, HP Indigo and hybrid equipment.
A wholly-owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., DLS has been a preferred B2B supplier of high-quality, custom-printed pressure sensitive labels since 1985. All products, from blank labels to full color high-definition labels, are produced utilizing the latest in flexographic and digital printing technologies. Exemplar of their motto "We only succeed when you do," DLS's dedicated team is passionate about labels and is willing to share their expertise with partnered distributors to help them grow their business. With locations in five states and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, DLS is well-situated to offer products to distributor customers nationwide. To learn more about the dedicated team at DLS, its exceptional offerings and services, or to receive a quote in 3 hours or less, please visit https://teamdls.com or call 800.397.3013.
Media Contact
James Cirigliano, Diversified Labeling Solutions, +1 6306251225 Ext: 177, marketing@teamdls.com
SOURCE Diversified Labeling Solutions