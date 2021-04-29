LONDON, Apr. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, is pleased to be named one of 205 organisations to receive a prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise, recognised for excellence in International Trade for Outstanding Short-Term Growth in overseas sales over three years. Now in its 55th year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most distinguished business awards in the United Kingdom, celebrating business excellence across the country.
"It is a huge honour to be awarded a Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade by Her Majesty The Queen," says Daryl Clarke, senior vice president of Diversified's EMEA operations. "Seemingly out of reach just a few years ago, this award is a true testament to the dedication of our team and partners around the globe."
With overseas sales growing year on year by 195% over the last three years, Diversified continues expanding their growing global presence, operating worldwide in more than 50 countries. Its top five markets are the USA, Ireland, Spain, Germany and Israel with a considerable increase in sales across India, Israel and the USA.
"Diversified's commitment to global excellence and meeting all our clients' technology needs around the world has always been a driving force for the company," says Kevin Collins, president of Diversified. "As the primary hub for all activity in the EMEA region, our London team epitomizes our DNA of not necessarily being the biggest, but the best."
Diversified's expansive portfolio of technology solutions and services enables the company to uniquely serve as their clients' trusted technology partner, capable of delivering all their global technology needs to scale and with uncompromised customer service. To learn more about the great work of the company's EMEA team, visit onediversified.com/emea.
About Diversified
Diversified is a leading global technology solutions provider delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to help a diverse clientele achieve the highest performance levels, enhance their operations, increase productivity and drive ROI. Our mission is to enable a digital future—connecting people, technology and experiences, where and when it matters most. Our solutions are experienced by millions every day. Removing the distance. Delivering a message. Powering business. Celebrating fandom. Even saving lives. Founded in 1993, we're a global organization serving local needs with 2,000+ employees in 50+ locations worldwide. Learn more at onediversified.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
