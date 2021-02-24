BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has introduced a new compact solid-state high voltage DC power supply that provides ideal voltage control for use with high precision pulsed operations.
The DTI 250 kW HVPS Series Switching Mode Power Supply is a compact all solid-state unit that provides 15 to 100 kV adjustable output and features blanking and a perfect flat top for high precision pulsed operations. Providing greater than 92% efficiency, it offers less than 0.1% ripple and regulation with much less than 10 joules stored energy, depending upon configuration, and full over-voltage & over-current protection up to +30%.
Packaged in a 24"W x 36"D x 74"H cabinet and using tap water for cooling, The DTI 250 kW HVPS Series Switching Mode Power Supply eliminates the complexity involved with connecting and controlling multiple smaller power supplies. Rated for over 100,000 hrs. MTBF, applications include accelerators, radar, ion implantation, and various other industrial processes.
The DTI 250 kW HVPS Series Switching Mode Power Supply is priced from $195,000.00 and custom configurations are available.
