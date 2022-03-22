BEDFORD, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Diversified Technologies, Inc. has introduced a new all solid state X-band transmitter that uses a CPI high power broad-band TWT integrated with a dish antenna in a compact package.
The DTI X-Band Radar Transmitter features highly reliable all solid state high voltage subsystems which provide a level of performance (MTBF of over 60,000 hours) that is unattainable in a conventional transmitter design. Easy to use, integrate, and repair, the TWT is mounted on the antenna to allow minimum waveguide losses to the antenna feed; with the electronics mounted directly behind the antenna in a separate transmitter enclosure.
Powered by a 480 V, 60 Hz, 3-phase feed which is fed to the RF box through a cable wrap, the DTI X-Band Radar Transmitter is controlled and monitored through a full local color touch screen interface for system setup and troubleshooting. The transmitter provides better than 95% efficiency and regulation better than 0.02% with very low ripple, and the average power is 150 kW, expandable to 250 kW. The X-band frequency range is 9.5-10 GHz.
The DTI X-Band Radar Transmitter is priced from $2 to $6 Million, depending upon specific customer requirements.
