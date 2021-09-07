BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has introduced a line of highly reliable, medium-current solid-state high voltage switch modules that are capable of driving magnetrons, klystrons, and TWTs.
DTI Medium-Current PowerMod™ Solid-State Switch Modules provide greater than 99% switching efficiency, less than 500 ns switching times, and pulse frequencies of up to 100 KHz, depending upon load. Highly reliable upgrades for vacuum tube modulators used in radar systems, they have adjustable pulse widths from sub-microseconds to DC; on a pulse-to-pulse basis.
Featuring predicted reliability greater than 1 million hours per MIL-HDBK-217F, DTI Medium-Current PowerMod™ Solid-State Switch Modules are easy to install and stackable from 11 to 66 KV. Their efficient design utilizes a single controller that can drive one or two switches in a push-pull configuration; providing fast fall time for a capacitive load.
DTI Medium-Current PowerMod™ Solid-State Switch Modules supplied with a controller are priced from $20,000. to $100,000. for 1 to 6 modules, respectively. Price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Diversified Technologies, Inc.
Michael A. Kempkes, VP of Marketing
35 Wiggins Ave.
Bedford, MA 01730-2345
(781) 275-9444, x211 FAX (781) 275-6081
e-mail: kempkes@divtecs.com
Media Contact
SOURCE Diversified Technologies, Inc.