BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has introduced a new, all solid-state high power pulse modulator that features very flat top klystron pulses for precision accelerator applications.
DTI's PowerMod™ Solid-State Klystron Modulator provides 250 MW peak power in order to pulse 80 MW-class klystrons at an average beam power of 250 kW at 400 Hz pulse frequency, and provides adjustable high efficiency operation in the 45 kV to 450kV range for currents up to 545 A. Delivering pulse lengths of 1.5 to 4.0 microseconds, optimization of voltage flatness is ±0.02%, stability is ±0.05%, and reproducibility is ±0.05%.
Employing a relatively simple modulator design consisting of an energy storage capacitor, a high voltage series switch, a step-up pulse transformer and a pulse flattening circuit, DTI PowerMod™ Solid-State Klystron Modulators give a very flat pulse with rapid rise and fall times. For ease of service, the modulator tank lid is split into three separate sections and these solid-state modulators offer over 100 K hours MTBF.
DTI PowerMod™ Solid-State Klystron Modulators are priced from $2,000,000.00 each. Price quotations are available upon request.
