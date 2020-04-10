HOUSTON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine & Online Service will host their 5th annual Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair for teachers from 11am-5pm CST.
DIVERSITY in Ed also extends heartfelt support to the community of educators, administrators, students, and parents all affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. All staff will be working remotely during this time to observe and support "social distancing" and are available to school partners and job seekers during normal business hours.
A tried-and-true approach to national teacher recruitment, DIVERSITY in Ed is proud to continue offering digital solutions to support educators and administrators in schools across the country who are looking to move forward with hiring during an uncertain time. Already, 85 school districts from 28 states have registered, and additional schools may register online at https://diversityrecruitmentexpo.vfairs.com by the deadline of April 10th.
The event offers a unique opportunity for job-seeking teacher candidates of diverse and bilingual backgrounds to connect with hiring representatives real-time in a live virtual setting. The virtual career fair is an innovative and efficient platform that will create a great experience that will lead to more connections and ultimately more hires for those who attend. Admission is free to all job-seekers.
In addition to its annual virtual job fair event, DIVERSITY in Ed features a year-round job board where candidates and schools can create profiles to connect. Says Trina Edwards, DIVERSITY in Ed Publisher, "Now more than ever, we are committed to advocating teachers, job seekers, and school administrators to find excellent candidates of diverse backgrounds who can rise to the occasion and support students during a challenging time. We need candidates to be proactive by registering and attending this free recruitment event."
For more information on DIVERSITY in Ed's Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair, or to register to attend, please visit https://diversityrecruitmentexpo.vfairs.com or contact 281-265-2473.
Contact: Trina Edwards
DIVERSITY in Ed
(281) 265-2473
editor@diversityined.com