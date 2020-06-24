LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies across the U.S. are trying to find new ways to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Compliance Training Group offers online workplace diversity and inclusion training courses for employees, supervisors, and management.
Employers can play a leading role driving awareness of diversity issues and preventing the negative impacts of discrimination through stereotypes, unconscious bias or implicit bias. Employee diversity training is important to help ensure these issues do not create conflicts or barriers. Proper training ensures employees understand the value of diversity and recognize, understand, and embrace the unique differences and benefits each person brings to the workplace.
Regardless of where your team is today, providing a standardized education can bring open communication, strength, and success to an organization that evolves as it learns from each other. At this point, it is time to equip your workforce with the knowledge of their rights, responsibilities, and impact.
Companies we work with, like yours, appreciate the flexibility in training options, including e-Learning, Webinars, In-Person, Train the Trainer, or SCORM. You can choose the best method for your organization and gain peace of mind knowing our team is training on sensitive topics from a neutral and educational manner.
"Diversity and inclusion at work can be achieved through the understanding and conversations amongst all employees and learn to work together," shared by Patty Kotze-Ramos, Sr. VP of Commercial & Government Services, and Executive Trainer with Compliance Training Group.
Diversity & Sensitivity in the Workplace Training has an Employee 1-hour and Supervisor 1.5-hour editions. Topics include: What is Diversity? The Benefits and Challenges of Workplace Diversity; What is Cultural Competence? Stereotypes and Unconscious Bias; Forms of Unconscious Bias; Anti-Discrimination Laws & Legal Remedies; Employee Best Practices; and Steps to Ensure a Successful Diversity Program.
Now you can take the next best step for your company, schedule a demo for our Diversity Course today. Call us (562) 548-8083 or email at (sales@compliancetraininggroup.com)
If you would like to learn more or purchase directly from our site, visit this link: https://compliancetraininggroup.com/courses/workplace-diversity/
Compliance Training Group has trained thousands of employees for employers of all sizes throughout North America. Our training programs help reduce risk and expense caused by unethical, illegal, or irresponsible employee activities in the workplace. "Education for a Safer Organization"
Contact: Patty Kotze-Ramos
Title: Senior Vice President
Phone: (562) 548-8083
Email: 242300@email4pr.com