Diwo's 7th patent describes a system that continuously analyzes all of the streams of data a business may have, identifying opportunities that will make significant impact on business objectives, then packaging and presenting a fully developed recommendation in narrative form, ready to be acted upon.
ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diwo today announced that it has been awarded its seventh U.S. patent for its innovative approach to cognitive processing and opportunity identification. The method and system described in US Patent 11,126,946, along with the six patents Diwo previously received, form a foundation of intellectual property behind the company's Decision Intelligence (DI) Platform.
The Diwo Decision Intelligence platform delivers an innovative analytics experience designed to accelerate the path from data to decisions by providing business users with AI-powered, actionable recommendations via a customized UI, not a dashboard. Diwo is purpose-built to solve the "last mile of analytics challenge" with its ability to dynamically deliver contextual insights and proactively recommend the best action to optimize business objectives and drive growth.
US Patent 11,126,946 comprises a system and method for continuous business optimization of an organization based on a cognitive decision-making process. Using this method, a stream of raw data is continuously analyzed, opportunities for business improvement are identified and strategic decision recommendations are made to the business decision-maker. The patent additionally protects the delivery of predicted outcomes, such as the impact on revenue generation and profit from a particular recommendation.
Continuous analytics for identification of opportunities is especially powerful for large enterprises where incoming data often reflects shifting business conditions. These conditions might conceal opportunities, such as excess inventory strategies or cross-selling opportunities. If organizations could only be alerted to these opportunities quickly and continuously, they would have the means to respond, generating significant new revenue or eliminating unnecessary costs. To capture this hidden value organizations must, of course, know about these opportunities quickly and continuously. The method for achieving this is precisely what the patent awarded to Diwo protects.
"We're particularly proud of this patent because it represents a tremendous leap forward in decision intelligence technology," said Krishna Kallakuri, CEO of Diwo. "This patent describes a system that continuously analyzes all of the streams of data a business may have, identifying opportunities that will make significant impact on business objectives, then packaging and presenting a fully developed recommendation in narrative form, ready to be acted upon. Human decision-makers are spared all of the analytical toil and burden of interpreting endless BI dashboards and reports while maintaining final decision control over which strategies to deploy, strategies that can deliver significant impact to the bottom line."
About Diwo
Diwo, the market leader in AI-powered Decision Intelligence (DI), accelerates business decision-making by enabling users to quickly understand why metrics change and then delivers actionable recommendations on how to impact business outcomes via a customized UI. Diwo's DI platform combines AI/ML-driven automation and patented contextual intelligence to close the decision gap resulting from legacy BI approaches. Data-driven companies across industries deploy Diwo to get 10x faster business impact than traditional BI tools and dashboards. To learn more follow Diwo on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit http://www.diwo.ai
