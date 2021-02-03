FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certified Payments today announced the addition of DJ Tenorio, Western Regional Sales Manager, to its national sales team. In this role, Tenorio will apply his sales and customer relationship management experience to maintain existing accounts and cultivate new opportunities with local and regional governments across Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.
Tenorio recently served as the Regional Sales Manager at First National Bank of Omaha, following a successful career at Community Banks of Colorado, where he established key partnerships that contributed to revenue growth.
"DJ's experience and personality make him a key addition to the Certified Payments family," said Mike LoMurro, President of Certified Payments. "We are fortunate to have DJ join our team and are confident that he will play a key role in delivering innovative solutions for our clients."
For information about Certified Payments' payment processing capabilities or to explore potential partnerships, please email dj.tenorio@certifiedpayments.net.
About Certified Payments
Certified Payments, a subsidiary of First American Payment Systems, works exclusively within the government vertical, serving more than 3,500 customers nationwide. As an industry leader of payment solutions for government agencies, Certified Payments provides additional value through key differentiators including next-day funding, single dip EMV, domestic customer service and 24/7/365 consumer self-service. Certified Payments combines next-generation products and turnkey integration capabilities with award-winning customer service.
About First American Payment Systems – Technology Driven Payments
First American Payment Systems, L.P., headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to more than 164,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net.
