Leading European drugstore chain selects Centric PLM™ to digitally transform product development process

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dm-drogerie markt, the number 1 drugstore chain in Europe, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM). Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Founded in 1973 in Karlsruhe, Germany, dm-drogerie markt has become the largest drugstore chain in Europe. Today, the company operates in over 3,800 stores across 13 European countries with a turnover of more than 12.3 billion Euro. The drugstore chain sells cosmetics, healthcare items, household products and health food, many of them under dm brands. Across Europe, dm fosters responsible business based on the principles of sustainable development.

Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software says of the partnership, "We are very excited to announce that dm-drogerie markt has selected Centric PLM. We look forward to a close, long term partnership piloting digital transformation initiatives for short- and long-term success."

