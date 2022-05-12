DMD attends and presents at the IAITAM ACE conference, which is the premier IT Asset Management event of the year. DMD will teach attendees how to ensure mutual alignment between corporate and social responsibility with the retirement of corporate IT assets.
TEMPE, Ariz., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMD Systems Recovery Inc. (DMD) announces our attendance and participation in the IAITAM Annual Conference and Exhibition (ACE) being held May 16th – 20th in Las Vegas Nevada. DMD will actively participate as a presenter, teammates obtaining certifications, and learning best practices from clients, businesses, and asset management experts.
IAITAM ACE is the world's leading IT Asset Management conference. ACE offers educational lectures, workshops, vendor interaction and networking opportunities. Most importantly, there are opportunities for leading education resulting in ITAM certifications including: CAMP, CHAMP, CITAD, and others.
IAITAM's mission is to be the principal resource for comprehensive IT Asset Management best practices worldwide, enabling practitioners and industry professionals to achieve continuous success through ongoing education, certifications and networking, as well as providing information pathways for knowledge enrichment and professional growth.
Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD and featured speaker, will present, "End of Life Equals End of Responsibility, Not Quite." In this session and within the context of End of Life for an IT Asset we will cover: the definition of responsibility across the environment, company data, and corporate governance; differences between legal and social responsibility; levels of responsibility a company MUST take and how to determine the level of responsibility the company SHOULD take, with a maturity model and a checklist to assess their current approach against desired responsibility alignment.
When asked about his session, Aaron said, "Most organizations assume a retired IT Asset means the end of organizational responsibility. Not so, liability usually persists for data and environmental aspects. A few financial implications are often ignored. Companies generate great risk through ignorance, and the fact is, responsible behavior isn't that hard."
Being part of industry events allows DMD to learn, innovate, and evolve, for the benefit of our customers. ACE brings together C-level executives, IT, Financial, and Legal professionals to explore the latest in IT Asset Management and its impact on business operations, compliance, and profitability. ACE hosts over 2,000 attendees from around the world and provides attendees with relevant knowledge that can be implemented upon their return to the office to start new asset management programs or improve existing ones.
We look forward to sharing and learning as we continue to help companies take complete responsibility for the IT Asset Disposition programs.
About DMD: DMD Systems Recovery, Inc. (DMD) provides IT Asset Disposition solutions adhering to the most rigorous environmental and security standards to deliver confidence for companies who value our world and their reputation. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: http://www.dmdsystems.com.
About IATIAM: The International Association of Information Technology Asset Managers, Inc. (IAITAM) is the professional association for individuals and organizations involved in any aspect of IT Asset Management (ITAM), Software Asset Management (SAM), Hardware Asset Management and the lifecycle processes supporting IT Asset Management in organizations of every size and industry across the globe. For more information, please visit: http://www.iaitam.org.
