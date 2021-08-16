TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMD Systems Recovery Inc. (DMD) announced that CRN, a brand of the The Channel Company, recognized DMD on the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 57th place with a two-year growth rate of 65.14%. CRN recognizes top technology solution providers with annual sales totaling over $1 million and ranks companies by average two-year growth rates to generate the top 150 growing companies.
"We are appreciative of our recognition on the 2021 Fastest Growth List", said Aaron Zeper, Chief Executive Officer of DMD, "This achievement is a direct result of the way our team delivers complete ITAD services in a secure and environmentally responsible way, while remaining true to our ethical commitment to balance purpose with profit. I want to thank our team, our customers and business partners for choosing DMD."
This year's list shows more than just the competitive nature of the top solution providers, but also the strength to persevere and adapt in an ever evolving and unstable world. Many companies on this list had to modify solutions to fit the needs of the remote workforce. At DMD, our ITAD solutions went remote with the release of our ITAD in a box program and custom solutions to meet the needs of our customers. Our growth validates the value these innovative solutions met the needs of our clients during these unprecedented times.
"In today's unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The prominent companies on this year's list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future."
The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine and can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150
About DMD Systems Recovery Inc.
DMD Systems Recovery, Inc. (DMD) provides IT Asset Disposition solutions adhering to the most rigorous environmental and security standards to deliver confidence for companies who value our world and their reputation. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.
Follow DMD on LinkedIn and Facebook
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://www.thechannelcompany.com
Media Contact
Katherine Vines, DMD Systems Recovery Inc., 4808182728, katherine.vines@dmdsystems.com
SOURCE DMD Systems Recovery Inc.