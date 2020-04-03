BETHESDA, Md., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI's Brand Marketing and Customer Experience Business Unit has been honored by the American Advertising Federation's Washington DC (AAF DC) chapter with five DC ADDY® Awards. The awards were presented in March for excellence on behalf of two DMI clients, the Internet & Television Association (NCTA) and the International Spy Museum.
"These awards showcase the tremendous creativity and business value our agency brings to bear for DMI's customers," said DMI Executive Vice President of Brand Marketing and Customer Experience, Allison Mataya. "We're thrilled to be recognized by the AAF DC and grateful for the trust our customers have in our talented team in helping to tell their digital brand stories."
Specifically, DMI was honored with a DC ADDY® Gold Award in the category of "Online & Interactive" for NCTA's 10G website. DMI earned four DC ADDY® Silver Awards for the International Spy Museum's innovative and interactive campaign promoting the museum's new headquarters. The campaign was honored in the categories of "GPS & Location Technology", "Innovative Use of Interactive / Technology", as well as two awards in the categories of "Web Banner Ad or Website Takeover" for "Interrogation" and "Could you Erase Your Digital Footprint".
For the first time, AAF DC held its annual awards ceremony via virtual livestream to adhere to social distancing guidelines during the Coronavirus pandemic.
DMI's DC ADDY® Gold Award-winning website for NCTA is now automatically entered in AAF DC's District 2 competition and may also be eligible to compete in the national American Advertising Awards competition in June.
