BETHESDA, Md., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of his leadership in luxury online retailing, DMI has honored The Webster's eCommerce Director, Adrien Levinger, with a DMI Digital Leader Award.
DMI, a global mobility solutions and digital transformation leader that helps clients evolve their business models and navigate the digital revolution, supported the multi-brand fashion house with recent upgrades made to The Webster's online store.
"We began an initiative to enhance our user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) right before the pandemic hit. The DMI team helped mitigate a number of friction points to ultimately improve our conversion rate," said Levinger. "Since we embarked on this project, the whole world has changed and shopping at our physical locations has been limited. Fortunately, The Webster's online customer journey is significantly enhanced and the work we did with DMI directly contributed to these positive changes."
The Webster is a luxury multi-brand omnichannel retailer that operates eight physical U.S. boutiques in South Beach, Bal Harbor, Houston, Costa Mesa, New York City, Los Angeles, Montecito, an outlet at Sawgrass Mills and an online store. Each boutique has its own unique look and feel with a designer curation that is merchandised in a lifestyle setting, creating a shopping experience comparable to a dream walk-in closet.
"DMI's focus on human-centric design is key to this project since The Webster already has an impressive online following that is extremely loyal to the iconic fashion house," said DMI CEO, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "It's been exciting to support The Webster in optimizing its customer journey making the retailer's high-end designs more accessible to a broader audience constituency."
