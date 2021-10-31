SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dmytro Filatov, CEO of Aimech Technologies Corp. (Trading as DeepXhub.com - full-cycle computer vision solutions), has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Dmytro Filatov was vetted and selected by a Forbes Technology Council review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and outstanding professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Dmytro Filatov into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together well proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps make an even greater impact on the business world. "
As an accepted member of the Council, Dmytro has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Dmytro will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Dmytro's unique expertise will be very valuable for the community to evaluate the work of new members and companies performing in the same field.
Finally, Dmytro Filatov will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"It is an honor to be invited to join the Forbes Council. A century ago immigrants B.C. Forbes and his partner Walter Drey founded the Forbes magazine, now it has grown to an amazing community of extraordinary professionals. It is great to be a part of it. Looking forward to sharing my expertise in Artificial Intelligence, and Computer Vision with the Forbes community and beyond." said Mr. Dmytro Filatov.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities. In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and technology leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com.
ABOUT AIMECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Aimech Technologies Corp. provides high end technology research and development, with specialized focus on artificial intelligence, high speed communications, machine learning and computer vision.
To learn more about full-cycle Computer Vision solutions, visit deepxhub.com and follow Mr. Dmytro Filatov on LinkedIn: connect.dmytrofilatov.com
Media Contact
Dmytro Filatov, Aimech Technologies Corp., +1 4156017534, dima@deepxhub.com
SOURCE Aimech Technologies Corp.