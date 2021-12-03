CONCORD, N.C., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation's (DNP IAM) introduced the Wireless Connect Module 2 Print (WCM2 Print), its newest and most seamless wireless printing device to date. With WiFi hotspot technology, the WCM2 Print makes it easy for users to connect to a single or multiple DNP dye-sublimation photo printers from MacOS, iOS, Android and Windows devices for seamless printing from anywhere.
Whether you're printing from a tablet-based device (iPad or Android), directly from a mobile device or from your studio workstation, the WCM2 Print can transform amateur and professional photos into stunning prints in moments. The new WCM Portal features easy to navigate admin controls for users to easily set up print sizes, find available printers and manage functions for a completely customized user experience. In addition, the WCM Print feature allows easy access locally stored images on any compatible device so users can print new or old photos almost instantly.
"Wireless printing brings new possibilities to our customers and allows them to easily expand on their product offerings and services," says Shinichi Yamashita, President of DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation. "Now, event photographers, photobooth operators and professional studio photographers can access prints in a matter of minutes and use them a marketing tool, a thank you to clients or as an on-site preview for studio photoshoots. The WCM2 Print is designed to help photographers offer more, travel easier and provide a better service."
The new WCM2 Print is compatible with all of the DNP award-winning printers including the QW410, DS620A, DS820A, DS-RX1HS and legacy printers DS40 and DS80 so photographers can still use the gear they know and love. The dye-sublimation technology produces high-quality prints that do not smudge and stay vibrant over time, making them the perfect choice for any photo from fun selfies with friends to the most important days of our lives.
About Imagingcomm America Corporation (DNP IAM)
DNP IAM is a 100 percent U.S. subsidiary of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) – the world's largest manufacturer of dye-sublimation media for photo printers and thermal transfer ribbons and barcode printers. DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation has the broadest selection of
solutions for the photo retail market and products designed to address retailer's specific business goals and objectives—backed by the quality and reliability today's customers expect.
About DNP
DNP, founded in 1876, is the world's largest diversified printing/coating technologies company. At its 76 production plants, both in Japan and overseas, DNP's operations include commercial printing, packaging, decorative materials, electronics, business forms, and imaging products. Over 25 years ago, DNP was one of the earliest organizations to pioneer dye-sublimation media—and the first company to start business development in thermal transfer ribbons. DNP has since grown to be the world's largest manufacturer of dye-sublimation media and thermal transfer ribbons. For more information, please visit http://www.dnp.co.jp/eng.
