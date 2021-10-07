LEHI, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doba Inc., an industry leader in dropshipping, today announce it has partnered with BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, to integrate its new Doba marketplace app into the BigCommerce platform for merchants to better streamline the dropshipping processes. The Doba app enables all of the features from Doba 2.0 and is available now in the marketplace.
According to Doba Inc. CEO Mandy Ji, "This is only the beginning of what Doba plans to bring to the dropshipping marketplace. Our new application offers seamless one-click integration for the Doba platform. Furthering the use of multi-marketplace within the platform, Doba is dedicated to bringing the best to market for our users. We've heard the feedback and taken action," Ji said. "As previously announced, Doba has reimagined its services, bringing a reimagined experience to its customers. We will continue to evolve and strive to be innovative dropshipping thought leaders."
"Our partnership with Doba further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "Doba shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."
About Doba
Doba is a industry-leading Dropshipping platform for both aspiring and established e-commerce entrepreneurs alike. Our distinguished product catalog of 1M+ items offers a variety of product categories while maintaining quality assurance. A dropshipping business model enables entrepreneurs to ship products direct-to-consumer without the hassle of storing inventory or shipping logistics. Dropshipping also presents a significant opportunity for profit, as the product offerings are available at wholesale price. Doba bridges the gap between retailers and suppliers, creating a streamlined connection and establishing the necessary relationship required to run a successful business. Doba brings the missing component an e-commerce entrepreneur lacks to the industry and simplifies Dropshipping from start to finish. Learn more by visiting http://www.doba.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a flexible Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit http://www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
