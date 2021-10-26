DOBBS FERRY, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Dobbs Ferry School District announces it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by bidnet direct. Local government agencies throughout New York state utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. The Dobbs Ferry School District invites all potential vendors to register online with the Empire State Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/dfsd.
The Dobbs Ferry School District joins the Empire State Purchasing Group and the community of over 275 participating local government agencies located throughout New York. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, the Dobbs Ferry School District gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.
"Collaboration is important to us," says Ron Clamser, Assistant Superintendent for Finance, Facilities and Operations for the Dobbs Ferry School District. We look forward to being able to improve our efficiency by using the Empire State Purchasing Group. In addition to our time savings, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register".
Vendors interested in doing business with the Dobbs Ferry School District and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/dfsd. Benefits of joining the Empire State Purchasing Group include:
- Centralized location for bids from all 276 participating agencies
- Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services
- Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addenda and documents
- Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration
- E-Bid and E-Quote Submission
The Empire State Purchasing Group is one of bidnet direct's regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides the Dobbs Ferry School District a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.
About the Dobbs Ferry School District:
Dobbs Ferry is a community that values and supports education and provides its students with a world‐class learning environment. As one of the first districts in Westchester County to offer the challenging and prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma program, our students are focused on mastering the 21st Century skills that they will need to be successful in college and careers in the new global economy. The District's Mission Statement sums up the schools' inclusive philosophy:
"To provide a high-quality education, whereby ALL students are empowered to reach their individual potential, respect and value themselves and others, and to become life-long learners."
The administration, faculty and staff work diligently to teach students to be critical thinkers and problem solvers, to access and analyze information, to become effective writers and communicators, and to utilize their curiosity and imagination in order to prepare them for the future. Because today's students are "wired" differently, we utilize "blended learning," a combination of innovative technology and differentiated instruction, to enrich the curriculum and motivate each student to achieve academic success, as well as master social and emotional learning skills.
The Dobbs Ferry School District comprises 1450+ students and includes three schools: Dobbs Ferry High School, Dobbs Ferry Middle School and Springhurst Elementary School. It is located in the quiet Village of Dobbs Ferry, NY, just 20 miles north of New York City. The District has its own diverse and unique culture where students thrive academically and socially, and actively participate in community service. It is a small‐town atmosphere and the Schools and Village collaborate on many fronts. Class sizes are seminar‐like and rival private schools in student‐to‐teacher ratios. Over 98% of teachers have Masters' Degrees or higher and mentoring and professional development is a priority for all staff. The District embraces parent involvement and the PTSA and Dobbs Ferry Schools Foundation play an integral role in our school family. These partnerships are fruitful because of the talent and dedication of the teachers in our schools and the community's commitment to excellence in education. If you are looking for the best in public school education, you've come to the right place! Dobbs Ferry students excel in academics (National Merit Scholars and Intel Science Semi‐Finalists), athletics (State Champion Football Team 4 out of the last 10 years) and the arts (NYSSMA Orchestras, Stepping Eagles Dance Team and Harmonaires Chorus).
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
