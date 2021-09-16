HERNDON, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT:
Today's healthcare consumers increasingly expect "radical convenience," the ability to easily access the right care, in the right location at the right time. In fact, a recent healthcare consumer survey reveals that if a patient was unable to schedule an appointment with their primary care doctor when they wanted care, 87% of respondents would find "another provider."
To discuss the integration of seamless patient access between healthcare systems, Jordan Pisarcik, vice president of business development at DocASAP, will join Mat Dietz, division director of digital and virtual care strategies at MercyOne, during a live webinar titled, "Creating a Unified, Competitive Brand with "Radical Convenience."'
The free, 60-minute webinar will address:
- The definition of "radical convenience" and why it's important to both today's health care consumer and health systems.
- How standardizing the digital patient experience, from provider search and online scheduling to remote check-in, across your organization can save costs and foster consumer loyalty.
- How to apply best practices for creating a unified brand that stands out against competitors.
WHEN & WHERE:
Webinar: "Creating a Unified, Competitive Brand with Radical Convenience"
Thursday, September 30, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET)
For more information and to register, visit:
https://www.shsmd.org/education/webcast/creating-unified-competitive-brand-radical-convenience
About DocASAP
DocASAP provides the industry's most advanced patient access and engagement platform for health systems, health plans and physician groups. DocASAP empowers organizations to navigate patients to the optimal provider and care setting at the right time throughout their access journey, helping improve outcomes, reduce costs and create a better patient experience. Backed and promoted in the market by Aetna, Optum and UnitedHealthcare, DocASAP builds unique payer-provider connections with an eye toward simpliﬁed access, increased care compliance and improved population risk management. For more information, visit http://docasap.com or follow on Twitter @DocASAP.
