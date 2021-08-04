WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Docket Alarm by Fastcase, a leader in litigation analytics and data-based judicial profiles, announced today it has reached a milestone of making half a billion legal documents available for litigators and subscribers gathering legal analytics and insights. These documents include briefs, motions, complaints, and other docket items that litigators want at their fingertips.
"Content is king," said Docket Alarm Founder and Managing Director Michael Sander. "This vast store of 500 million litigation records is making Docket Alarm a favorite tool among demanding litigators, because Docket Alarm has content that is simply unavailable on other platforms."
Law firms and legal researchers that use Docket Alarm's matchless database can search millions of lawsuits, track your cases on any device, and analyze outcomes for competitive advantage. Access to these legal documents, in conjunction with Docket Alarm's revolutionary Analytics Workbench tool and the Fastcase legal research library, creates an unparalleled database for litigators, law firm "makers," librarians, and litigation support professionals in the legal industry to build their own bespoke litigation analytics across any court, practice area, or litigation event.
Over the last 30 months, Docket Alarm doubled the number of documents it makes available to subscribers and continues to grow with strong momentum. Docket Alarm's expansive coverage includes state courts across 33 states, administrative courts and the entire federal court system via PACER. Users with flat rate accounts are not charged fees to view or download documents from PACER if those documents are already in the Docket Alarm database. Docket Alarm also incorporates analytics in the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ("TTAB"). The latest additions and enhancements of features include "Deadline Display" in its Litigation Hub, Federal Appellate Analytics, coverage of every U.S. patent application and prosecution history from the Patent Application Information Retrieval (PAIR) system and all of the underlying documents, a calendaring feature powered by CalendarRules, Clio integrations, and extending analytics platforms through Judicata.
The revolutionary Analytics Workbench tool allows users to generate litigation analytics across the entire 500 million record dataset that includes all case types in state courts, federal courts, administrative courts, and other jurisdictions in the Docket Alarm system. Users can capture and analyze legal events that remain hidden in traditional offerings such as revealing trends about discovery motions, motions in limine, and scheduling and pre-trial conferences, at both the state and federal level that would be impossible for traditional analytics.
In conjunction with data analytics and docket updates from Docket Alarm, legal researchers can extend their capabilities in Fastcase with the opportunity to purchase access to exclusive integrated products, such as Full Court Press publications, and artificial intelligence tools within the AI Sandbox, plus access to licensed secondary materials through James Publishing and Wolters Kluwer/Aspen/CCH.
For more information or to receive a free trial, visit http://www.docketalarm.com.
About Docket Alarm
Docket Alarm is a national leader in docket research and legal analytics. Docket Alarm leverages a library of hundreds of millions of litigation records, as well as unique machine learning and natural language processing tools. The Docket Alarm API gives firms and companies the ability to leverage a giant database of PACER cases, alerting capabilities, and analysis in bulk. Docket Alarm was acquired by Fastcase in January 2018, and continues to be a disruptor in the legal analytics market. Follow Docket Alarm on Twitter @DocketAlarm
About Fastcase
Fastcase is a comprehensive legal intelligence company, founded in 1999 and based in Washington, D.C. Partnering with the bar associations of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Fastcase serves more than 1.1 million lawyers from around the world. The company provides an innovative research suite of primary law, dockets, treatises, legal blogs, analytics, workflow tools, and legal news. For more information about Fastcase's smarter legal tools, visit the company on Twitter at @Fastcase or visit http://www.fastcase.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Brand Ransom, Fastcase, 202.731.2114, jbrand@brandsolutionsgroup.com
Michael Sander, Docket Alarm, (866) 773-2782 x2, questions@docketalarm.com
SOURCE Docket Alarm