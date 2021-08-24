WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Docket Alarm by Fastcase, a leader in litigation analytics and data-based judicial profiles, today unveils its latest feature, Enhance, at the International Legal Technology Association's (ILTA) annual conference, ILTACON, in Las Vegas, NV at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
True to its name, Docket Alarm Enhance transforms e-mail alerts and litigation reports in multiple different formats and adds live links to dockets and complaints, additional columns on parties, judges, firms, case status, and more.
Users have two pathways to start enhancing reports: use the Docket Alarm Enhance dashboard or forward a spreadsheet to the Docket Alarm Enhance email address and receive clean, organized data that is prepped to result in positive client outcomes.
The result: complex workflows with inboxes cluttered by litigation reports in multiple formats become unified and enhanced into a single dashboard (or spreadsheet), with links to the docket, complaint, analytics, and more.
The service is live today, but members of ILTA and participants of the 2021 hybrid conference will get a first look at the new feature in its world debut today in Las Vegas. Conference attendees can view and learn more about the new feature by visiting the Fastcase-Docket Alarm booth in the exhibit hall or by visiting http://www.docketalarm.com/enhance. Others may request a demo for individuals or groups in their firm, entity, or business unit by contacting sales@docketalarm.com
"We invite insights analysts and litigation technology experts to a first-hand look at the Docket Alarm Enhance with a guided, personalized tour," said Docket Alarm Founder and Managing Director Michael Sander. "As we grow and expand the platform, there are exponentially more opportunities for smart people to use the data collected and tools created in smart ways that give them and their firms a clear advantage."
There are plans available to fit the need of any firm. Docket Alarm Enhance is available with 5/rows per day included with Docket Alarm subscriptions. For additional data enhancement needs, upgrade to Grow with 20/rows per day or Enterprise with 500/rows per day. For larger firms, Docket Alarm offers thousands of rows per day and can provide a direct API that connects to most data sources.
Docket Alarm recently announced reaching a milestone of making 500,000,000 (half a billion) legal documents available for litigators and subscribers gathering legal analytics and insights. These documents include briefs, motions, complaints, and other docket items that litigators want at their fingertips.
Law firms and legal researchers that use Docket Alarm's unrivaled database of state and federal materials can search millions of lawsuits, track cases on any device, and analyze outcomes for competitive advantage. Access to these legal documents, in conjunction with Docket Alarm's revolutionary Analytics Workbench tool and the Fastcase legal research library, creates an unparalleled database for litigators, law firm "makers", librarians, and litigation support professionals in the legal industry to build their own bespoke litigation analytics across any court, practice area, or litigation event.
Docket Alarm's expansive coverage includes state courts across 33 states, administrative courts and the entire federal court system via PACER. Docket Alarm also incorporates analytics in the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ("TTAB"). The latest additions and enhancements of features include "Deadline Display" in its Litigation Hub, Federal Appellate Analytics, coverage of every U.S. patent application and prosecution history from the Patent Application Information Retrieval (PAIR) system and all of the underlying documents, a calendaring feature powered by CalendarRules, Clio integrations, and extending analytics platforms through Judicata.
The revolutionary Analytics Workbench tool allows users to generate litigation analytics across the entire 500 million record dataset that includes all case types in state courts, federal courts, administrative courts, and other jurisdictions in the Docket Alarm system. Users can capture and analyze legal events that remain hidden in traditional offerings such as revealing trends about discovery motions, motions in limine, and scheduling and pre-trial conferences, at both the state and federal level that would be impossible for traditional analytics.
In conjunction with data analytics and docket updates from Docket Alarm, legal researchers can extend their capabilities in Fastcase with the opportunity to purchase access to exclusive integrated products, such as Full Court Press publications, and artificial intelligence tools within the AI Sandbox, plus access to licensed secondary materials through James Publishing and Wolters Kluwer/Aspen/CCH.
For more information or to receive a free trial, visit http://www.docketalarm.com/enhance or contact sales@docketalarm.com.
