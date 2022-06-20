NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Docking Station Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The docking station market size is estimated to grow by USD 768.89 million from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3% as per the latest market by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for docking station markets in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing smartphone user penetration will facilitate the docking station market growth in North America over the forecast period
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Docking Station Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Docking Station Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Docking Station Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing demand for docking stations for material handling, and increasing availability of universal docking stations will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the slow growth of pc segment will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The docking station market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
For detailed information on drivers & challenges along with the market trends - Request a sample now!
Company Profiles
The docking station market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The docking station market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ACCO Brands Corp., Acer Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.
Few Companies with Key Offerings -
- ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers VESA Mounting Plate, SD1500 USB C Mobile Dock, and others under the docking station.
- Acer Inc. - The company offers USB 3.0 Dock II U301 and USB Type C Docking Station III.
- Apple Inc. - The company offers Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro, CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock, and others under the docking station.
- Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers Mounting Kit MK15, WD19DC Module, WD19S 180W, and others under docking station
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers docking stations under the brand, HP Thunderbolt.
Segmentation Analysis
- By Product, the market is classified into PCs and smartphones, and tablets.
- By End-user, the market is classified into enterprise and residential.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab a sample now!
Related Reports:
- The mini PCs market share is expected to increase to USD 19.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%
- The gaming computer market share is expected to increase to USD 50.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%.
Docking Station Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 768.89 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.40
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACCO Brands Corp., Acer Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 14: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 16: PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: PCs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 19: Smartphones and tablets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 21: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 22: Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ACCO Brands Corp.
- Exhibit 49: ACCO Brands Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: ACCO Brands Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: ACCO Brands Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: ACCO Brands Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Acer Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Acer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Acer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Acer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Acer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Acer Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 68: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 83: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Panasonic Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 88: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 91: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Toshiba Corp.
- Exhibit 93: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Toshiba Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 99: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 101: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docking-station-market-north-america-to-occupy-46-market-share--evolving-opportunities-with-acer-inc--apple-inc--technavio-301570806.html
SOURCE Technavio