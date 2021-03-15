TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Docoh, the Toronto-based fintech startup and financial research platform, is pleased to announce that it has subscribed over ten thousand registered users. "We're thrilled to have already connected with ten thousand investors; it's an indication of the surge in interest for high-quality, accessible financial research," said Richard Robinson, co-founder.
"It's an encouraging milestone during a busy year for us," said CEO and co-founder Dan Zambonini. "We recently launched a major upgrade that people really seem to value, including a new search across all filings and tables of data, social integration with Reddit conversations, a real-time feed of personalised alerts, and the ability to share your annotations on filings."
As the number of retail investors continues to grow exponentially and their impact on the stock market now frequently makes the news, Docoh has seen it's registered user count double in the last six months.
About Docoh
Launched in March 2019, the Docoh financial research platform uses proprietary technology to synthesize information and data from a wide range of primary sources, including public filings, patent applications, social conversations, and press releases. Most information on Docoh is available at no cost to users, and can be accessed on mobile or desktop. It is currently used by retail investors, institutional investors, accountants, lawyers, recruiters, corporations, software companies, journalists and a growing list of professionals and non-professionals alike.
