FLEMING ISLAND, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doctors Lake Family Dental of Fleming Island, FL is excited to announce the launch of its new Hybrid-Responsive™ website at https://www.doctorslakefamilydental.com.
The goal of the new website is to make information about this award-winning dental practice easily accessible to both current and potential patients. The Hybrid-Responsive design means that the site is equally usable on laptops, desktops, and mobile devices; whether patients are at home, at work, or on-the-go, they'll be greeted with a website that'' intuitive to use and informative.
With a few taps on the screen or clicks of the mouse, patients can find instructions for dental emergencies, referral information, new patient forms, directions to the office, and appointment request forms.
"From the initial phone call scheduling a reservation to when they are leaving our office, we are constantly trying to exceed our patients' expectations. Our new website makes finding useful information about our office both easy and efficient," says Dr. Dayn C. Boitet.
In addition to the new website, the team at Doctors Lake Family Dental has been monitoring the latest research on COVID-19 transmission and adapting their safety protocols accordingly. The practice exceeds all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and American Dental Association in order to create a safe environment for patients and staff.
New protocols include:
- Asking patients to wait in their cars rather than the practice's waiting room, then performing curbside check-in with temperature checks and COVID-19 questionnaires.
- Using a hydrogen peroxide rinse to reduce oral microbes before dental treatments.
- Allowing more time between procedures to accommodate social distancing and disinfection.
About Dr. Dayn C. Boitet
Dr. Dayn C. Boitet earned his dental degree with honors from Indiana University before beginning his career as a dentist for the United States Navy. In 1981, he founded Doctors Lake Family Dental in Fleming Island, Florida, where he has honed his expertise in dental sleep medicine and implant dentistry. Dr. Boitet was selected and trained by the inventor of dental implants, Dr. Per-Ingvar Branemark, and has provided dental implants for over 7,500 patients since his training. He was the first general dentist to receive the honor of being elected as the president of the Academy of Osseointegration, an international dental implant organization. In addition to his dental work, Dr. Boitet has a passion for philanthropy, supporting over 40 projects each quarter to give back to the local community where he has built his business and raised his family.
About Dr. Cameron McMillin
Dr. Cameron McMillin was one of the youngest students to earn a DMD from Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine. After graduating, he served in the United States Navy where he completed a one-year credentialing tour and two years of training at the Oral Surgery Clinic in the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville. In addition to his work at Doctors Lake Family Dental, he serves as the Vice President of the Clay County Dental Society and is an active member of the American Dental Association and Florida Dental Association.
About Dr. Drew Fowler
A native of upstate New York, Dr. Drew Fowler earned his DMD at LECOM School of Dental Medicine in Bradenton. Dr. Fowler has a passion for continuing education and stays up-to-date with the latest in dental medicine and technology by being an active member of the American Dental Association, the Florida Dental Association, and the Clay County Dental Society.
About the Practice
Doctors Lake Family Dental provides comprehensive dental care to patients of all ages in Fleming Island. While the practice specializes in implant dentistry and dental sleep medicine, it also provides general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dentistry, all using state-of-the-art technology and advanced techniques. To learn more or request a reservation, call 904-264-6700, stop by the office at 1665 Eagle Harbor Parkway, Fleming Island, FL 32003, or visit the new website at https://www.doctorslakefamilydental.com.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
SOURCE Doctors Lake Family Dental of Fleming Island, FL