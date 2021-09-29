KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DoctorsManagement®, a leading physician practice and healthcare consultancy, today announced their strategic integration with Healthcare Coding Consultants of Hawaii (HCCH), a leading audit, coding, education, and training ﬁrm based in Kauai, Hawaii.
Majority owner Rileene Waalani, CPC, CPMA, and HCCH are joining DoctorsManagement via strategic integration, which has created excitement for the additional service solutions available to their clients and the advanced training and development opportunities for their team members.
HCCH is a Hawaii-based ﬁrm specializing in medical coding, auditing, compliance, and physician practice support. The ﬁnancial terms of the partnership are not being disclosed.
"This strategic integration with HCCH will help us further expand our growing business within the Hawaiian, American Samoa, and West Coast markets," said Gene Good, Chief Executive Oﬃcer of DoctorsManagement. "We look forward to empowering their team members, delivering even more value to our joint customers and enhancing HCCH's meaningful presence."
"This integration is a positive step for HCCH as it oﬀers support solutions that will strengthen current and future operations. We're excited to be working with DoctorsManagement and NAMAS, recognized and respected partners who share the HCCH commitment to eﬃcient, accurate and personalized service," said Rileene Waalani, President of HCCH.
About HCCH
More than 30 years as a known and respected company, Healthcare Coding Consultants of Hawaii is a leading provider of customized procedural and diagnostic coding support services, medical claims auditing, and education and training for physicians and staﬀ throughout Hawaii, the South Paciﬁc, and the U.S. mainland.
Medical Billing and Coding Online named HCCH as one of the top medical coding companies of 2014 & 2015, in addition to being a six-time award winner in the United States Commerce
Association's Best of Honolulu's Health and Allied Services category. HCCH's full-time professional coders are certiﬁed through the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) and hold the credentials of CPC, COC, or CPMA.
HCCH founder and former owner Jeri Leong is a healthcare industry veteran with more than three decades of experience serving healthcare providers in integrated delivery systems, multi-specialty physician practices, community hospitals, Federally Qualiﬁed Health Centers, and management services organizations. Under Jeri's guidance, current owner Rileene Waalani has expanded consulting services to include risk analysis, revenue integrity, coding and billing compliance, coding education and professional development, and clinical documentation improvement.
For more information, visit https://www.hcchhawaii.com.
About DoctorsManagement
DoctorsManagement, founded in 1956 is a full-service healthcare consultancy supporting medical organizations of all sizes and specialties in all 56 States and Territories of The United States. We specialize in mitigating financial loss and compliance risk(s), improve patient engagement and satisfaction, and reduce the overall stress of running a healthcare organization. Through a collaborative approach with our team of healthcare professionals possessing niche expertise in management/operations, regulatory compliance, data analytics, coding/billing and auditing services, and strategic litigation defense services, clients are supported through all aspects of healthcare operations.
