SAN ANTONIO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOCUmation is elated to announce that it was recently named one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Texas, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. The 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas list compiles of 100 companies. DOCUmation is named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas.
DOCUmation finished with a 79% survey completion rate or 109 completed surveys out of 137. Employees were eager to praise their employer by completing the survey. "I have worked for DOCUmation for the past eight years witnessing that they have always put their employees first," commented Jordan Abshier, Senior Consultant. "Not only did they make sure to have an extensive health safety plan, but communications regarding the plan were also exceptional. We always knew what the game plan was to mitigate risk and keep all of us safe."
"Our Management Team watched local city percentages like a hawk," said Brianna Anderson, Human Resources Manager. "We kept in contact with city officials to help guide us in how to keep our employees safe. We worked hard to create a safe environment through contactless temperature checks at the door, providing PPE and wristbands that indicated the employees' level of comfort in interaction."
Some of the additional safety measures DOCUmation takes include:
- Regularly scheduled sanitation of all working areas.
- State of the art air filtration devices in all working areas.
- Weekly Work from Home department rotations to keep social distancing requirements.
- Department isolation and prohibiting comingling.
- Partnered with a local covid testing facility to provide convenience to staff that needed testing.
- Recently added monthly in-house immunity shots.
DOCUmation is excited to announce many open positions across their organization and encourages potential candidates to explore their job opportunities board via their website.
The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas Society for Human Resource Management, and Best Companies Group. Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, visit https://www.bestcompaniestx.com/.
DOCUmation:
DOCUmation is a full-service technology solutions company that provides managed IT, print, and software services. Headquartered in San Antonio, we have been serving customers across Texas for over 30 years. DOCUmation is hiring for many positions within their organization. For more information, visit https://www.mation.com/.
