LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, is announcing the availability of a suite of Digital Adoption Bundles that lower the cost of and barriers to digitizing operations.
"We've seen early indicators from our customers that digitizing their operations eases some of the challenges presented by the current COVID-19 pandemic," said Mark Tapling, Chief Executive Officer of Docupace. "We want to support the industry during this time, and our partners have rallied with us to do so. I hope that everyone will be able to consider banding together as a Wealth Management Team and receive our Digital Adoption Bundles in the positive spirit in which they are offered. Our sincere thanks to all of our Partners who have joined the Team early."
Docupace collaborated with several of their key partners, including OS33, WalkMe, Quik!, SIGNiX, and Beacon Strategies, to design a wide range of offerings for Wealth Management firms seeking to digitize their operations. Mark Tapling, Chief Executive Officer of Docupace, outlines the full Digital Adoption Bundles in his Open Letter to the public posted on Docupace's blog.
"Our customers are more than ever working remotely during this period," said Joel Friedman, Chief Customer Officer of Docupace. "We want to make sure we do our part to not only assist our customers to increase their productivity through digitizing operations but also provide the same opportunities to the industry as a whole. We're going to continue to work with our customers and partners to identify more Digital Adoption Bundle opportunities.
About Docupace
Docupace is a leading digital operations technology provider that simplifies how wealth management firms process and digitize data, increasing efficiency, productivity, and profits. With the secure, cloud-based Docupace Platform, the Docupace team provides a suite of digital solutions that helps broker-dealers, RIAs, and their advisors streamline and automate client onboarding, document management, advisor transitions, cybersecurity, and other critical workflows while maintaining SEC and FINRA compliance.
With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve a variety of firms, including some of the largest in the financial services industry, through a combination of proven technology and hands-on service. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.
