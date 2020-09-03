SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020.
"In an accelerating digital world where business can be conducted from anywhere, the need to agree electronically and remotely has never been stronger, as shown in our 61% year-over-year billings growth," said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign. "We are just scratching the surface of our Agreement Cloud opportunity and believe we are increasingly becoming an essential cloud-software platform for organizations of all sizes."
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $342.2 million, an increase of 45% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $323.6 million, an increase of 47% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $18.6 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year.
- Billings were $405.7 million, an increase of 61% year-over-year.
- GAAP gross margin was 74% in both comparative periods. Non-GAAP gross margin was 78% in both comparative periods.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.35 on 185 million shares outstanding compared to $0.39 on 175 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.17 on 203 million shares outstanding compared to $0.01 on 189 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $118.1 million compared to $26.4 million in the same period last year.
- Free cash flow was $99.8 million compared to $11.9 million in the same period last year.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $740.6 million at the end of the quarter.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."
Operational and Other Financial Highlights
- DocuSign Agreement Cloud 2020 Product Release 2. DocuSign introduced several new features and enhancements in the latest release to support customers in their digital transformations: DocuSign eSignature for Workplace from Facebook, which allows access to DocuSign eSignature via a chatbot within Facebook from Work; Workflow Templates for DocuSign CLM, which allows business users to quickly configure common contract processes such as approvals, signature, and routing; and enhancements to DocuSign ID Verification and DocuSign Click.
- Liveoak Technologies Acquisition. On July 7, 2020, DocuSign announced its acquisition of Liveoak Technologies, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. For agreements that would normally require people to be physically present together, Liveoak enables the transaction to be done remotely via videoconferencing. The company's platform includes several other technologies specific to remote agreements, such as video identity verification, collaborative form-filling, an integration with DocuSign eSignature, and a detailed audit trail. DocuSign plans to leverage Liveoak's technology and expertise to accelerate the launch of DocuSign Notary, a new product for remote online notarization, where signers and the notary public are in different places. The beta release of DocuSign Notary is currently slated for November 2020.
- CTO appointment. On August 25, 2020, DocuSign announced Kamal Hathi as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Prior to joining DocuSign, Kamal was chief product and technology officer at Trader Interactive, a leading provider of online marketplaces and products serving the lifestyle vehicles and commercial equipment sector. Before that he spent more than two decades at Microsoft, most recently as GM for its SaaS analytics and business intelligence solution, Power BI. As CTO, Kamal will oversee the development and execution of DocuSign's technology roadmap, including the expansion of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud.
Outlook
The company currently expects the following guidance:
▪ Quarter ending October 31, 2020 (in millions, except percentages):
Total revenue
$358
to
$362
Subscription revenue
$343
to
$347
Billings
$380
to
$390
Non-GAAP gross margin
78%
to
80%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
46%
to
48%
Non-GAAP research and development
14%
to
16%
Non-GAAP general and administrative
9%
to
11%
Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)
$(1)
to
$1
Provision for income taxes
$2
to
$3
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
200
to
205
▪ Year ending January 31, 2021 (in millions, except percentages):
Total revenue
$1,384
to
$1,388
Subscription revenue
$1,315
to
$1,319
Billings
$1,623
to
$1,643
Non-GAAP gross margin
78%
to
80%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
45%
to
47%
Non-GAAP research and development
14%
to
16%
Non-GAAP general and administrative
9%
to
11%
Non-GAAP interest and other income
$4
to
$6
Provision for income taxes
$7
to
$9
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
200
to
205
The company has not reconciled its expectations of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.
Webcast Conference Call Information
The company will host a conference call on September 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) September 17, 2020 using the passcode 13708111.
About DocuSign
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, nearly 750,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.
For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Copyright 2020. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and enhancements to it, additions to the Agreement Cloud suite of products, and the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and integration of Seal Software and Liveoak Technologies. They also include statements about our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations. These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
These risks include, among other things, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations as well as the businesses of our customers and partners and the economy as a whole; our ability to estimate the size of our total addressable market; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses, achieve and maintain future profitability, attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; the effects of increased competition in our market and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationship with developers; our ability to expand our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for, execute on, integrate the operations of and realize the anticipated benefits of potential acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to satisfy our liquidity needs; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 filed on March 27, 2020, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 filed on June 5, 2020, and other filings that we make from time to time with the with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.
Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible senior notes issued in September 2018, acquisition-related expenses, and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.
Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.
Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
DOCUSIGN, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Subscription
$
323,643
$
220,811
$
604,565
$
422,269
Professional services and other
18,566
14,801
34,661
27,305
Total revenue
342,209
235,612
639,226
449,574
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
64,730
39,472
116,740
72,591
Professional services and other
25,885
21,704
47,907
40,604
Total cost of revenue
90,615
61,176
164,647
113,195
Gross profit
251,594
174,436
474,579
336,379
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
194,992
150,886
366,785
280,822
Research and development
63,791
47,517
118,025
84,700
General and administrative
51,446
40,755
90,257
78,016
Total operating expenses
310,229
239,158
575,067
443,538
Loss from operations
(58,635)
(64,722)
(100,488)
(107,159)
Interest expense
(7,684)
(7,273)
(15,244)
(14,429)
Interest income and other income, net
2,601
4,531
6,343
9,748
Loss before provision for income taxes
(63,718)
(67,464)
(109,389)
(111,840)
Provision for income taxes
842
1,168
2,975
2,514
Net loss
$
(64,560)
$
(68,632)
$
(112,364)
$
(114,354)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$
(0.35)
$
(0.39)
$
(0.61)
$
(0.66)
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss
184,862
175,389
183,930
173,773
Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and
Cost of revenue—subscription
$
5,014
$
3,115
$
8,878
$
5,397
Cost of revenue—professional services and other
5,225
4,821
9,350
8,261
Sales and marketing
32,305
25,942
56,970
44,044
Research and development
14,781
11,963
26,666
19,280
General and administrative
11,442
9,951
20,454
21,081
DOCUSIGN, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
July 31, 2020
January 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
404,262
$
241,203
Investments—current
269,777
414,939
Restricted cash
280
280
Accounts receivable
224,502
237,841
Contract assets—current
17,044
12,502
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
52,158
37,125
Total current assets
968,023
943,890
Investments—noncurrent
66,265
239,729
Property and equipment, net
150,646
128,293
Operating lease right-of-use assets
168,313
149,833
Goodwill
349,254
194,882
Intangible assets, net
135,825
56,500
Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent
198,325
153,333
Other assets—noncurrent
16,659
24,678
Total assets
$
2,053,310
$
1,891,138
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
33,053
$
28,144
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
54,916
54,344
Accrued compensation
111,623
83,189
Contract liabilities—current
624,031
507,560
Operating lease liabilities—current
30,415
20,728
Total current liabilities
854,038
693,965
Convertible senior notes, net
479,105
465,321
Contract liabilities—noncurrent
11,837
11,478
Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent
177,862
162,432
Deferred tax liability—noncurrent
8,740
4,920
Other liabilities—noncurrent
19,837
6,695
Total liabilities
1,551,419
1,344,811
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
19
18
Additional paid-in capital
1,749,323
1,685,167
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,098
(1,673)
Accumulated deficit
(1,249,549)
(1,137,185)
Total stockholders' equity
501,891
546,327
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,053,310
$
1,891,138
DOCUSIGN, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(64,560)
$
(68,632)
$
(112,364)
$
(114,354)
Adjustments to reconcile net to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
17,937
12,290
31,976
24,261
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
23,834
16,889
45,194
31,149
Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs
6,942
6,548
13,784
13,002
Non-cash operating lease costs
6,795
4,735
13,119
8,863
Stock-based compensation expense
68,767
55,792
122,318
98,063
Deferred income taxes
(180)
(24)
(284)
28
Other
(997)
(1,260)
(493)
(2,371)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
7,915
(21,518)
25,154
35,896
Contract assets
2,310
(2,204)
1,570
(4,905)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,272
3,950
(5,388)
(3,157)
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
(51,377)
(27,952)
(92,414)
(48,439)
Other assets
(4,768)
418
(6,132)
959
Accounts payable
8,829
1,306
6,275
1,588
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
12,626
9,792
11,710
14,502
Accrued compensation
24,401
22,296
22,865
2,427
Contract liabilities
62,892
17,472
107,486
21,746
Operating lease liabilities
(7,504)
(3,493)
(7,098)
(7,198)
Net cash provided by operating activities
118,134
26,405
177,278
72,060
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash
(180,370)
—
(180,370)
—
Purchases of marketable securities
(11,667)
(155,675)
(11,667)
(530,886)
Sales of marketable securities
—
—
28,986
—
Maturities of marketable securities
131,345
151,992
301,416
244,449
Purchases of strategic investments
—
—
—
(15,500)
Purchases of other investments
(241)
—
(3,241)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(18,362)
(14,554)
(44,751)
(29,791)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(79,295)
(18,237)
90,373
(331,728)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement
(87,137)
(29,841)
(133,860)
(85,978)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
5,403
10,194
13,038
42,448
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
—
—
13,590
10,563
Net cash used in financing activities
(81,734)
(19,647)
(107,232)
(32,967)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted
4,920
(741)
2,640
(1,120)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(37,975)
(12,220)
163,059
(293,755)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
442,517
236,643
241,483
518,178
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
404,542
$
224,423
$
404,542
$
224,423
DOCUSIGN, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:
Three Months Ended July
Six Months Ended July
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP gross profit
$
251,594
$
174,436
$
474,579
$
336,379
Add: Stock-based compensation
10,239
7,936
18,228
13,658
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
3,132
1,381
4,480
3,008
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
1,738
541
2,774
1,193
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
266,703
$
184,294
$
500,061
$
354,238
GAAP gross margin
74
%
74
%
74
%
75
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
78
%
78
%
78
%
79
%
GAAP subscription gross profit
$
258,913
$
181,339
$
487,825
$
349,678
Add: Stock-based compensation
5,014
3,115
8,878
5,397
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
3,132
1,381
4,480
3,008
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
926
211
1,461
432
Non-GAAP subscription gross profit
$
267,985
$
186,046
$
502,644
$
358,515
GAAP subscription gross margin
80
%
82
%
81
%
83
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
3
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
Non-GAAP subscription gross margin
83
%
84
%
83
%
85
%
GAAP professional services and other gross loss
$
(7,319)
$
(6,903)
$
(13,246)
$
(13,299)
Add: Stock-based compensation
5,225
4,821
9,350
8,261
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
812
330
1,313
761
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss
$
(1,282)
$
(1,752)
$
(2,583)
$
(4,277)
GAAP professional services and other gross margin
(39)
%
(47)
%
(38)
%
(49)
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
32
%
35
%
31
%
33
%
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin
(7)
%
(12)
%
(7)
%
(16)
%
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
Three Months Ended July
Six Months Ended July
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP sales and marketing
$
194,992
$
150,886
$
366,785
$
280,822
Less: Stock-based compensation
(32,305)
(25,942)
(56,970)
(44,044)
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
(4,284)
(3,039)
(7,195)
(6,145)
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
(186)
—
(186)
—
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(3,958)
(1,577)
(6,867)
(3,928)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
154,259
$
120,328
$
295,567
$
226,705
GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
57
%
64
%
57
%
62
%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
45
%
51
%
46
%
50
%
GAAP research and development
$
63,791
$
47,517
$
118,025
$
84,700
Less: Stock-based compensation
(14,781)
(11,963)
(26,666)
(19,280)
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(2,019)
(1,026)
(3,565)
(2,176)
Non-GAAP research and development
$
46,991
$
34,528
$
87,794
$
63,244
GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue
19
%
20
%
18
%
19
%
Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of
14
%
15
%
14
%
14
%
GAAP general and administrative
$
51,446
$
40,755
$
90,257
$
78,016
Less: Stock-based compensation
(11,442)
(9,951)
(20,454)
(21,081)
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
(6,746)
—
(7,440)
—
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(1,544)
(720)
(2,601)
(2,322)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
31,714
$
30,084
$
59,762
$
54,613
GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
15
%
17
%
15
%
18
%
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of
9
%
13
%
9
%
12
%
Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:
Three Months Ended July
Six Months Ended July
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP loss from operations
$
(58,635)
$
(64,722)
$
(100,488)
$
(107,159)
Add: Stock-based compensation
68,767
55,792
122,318
98,063
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
7,416
4,420
11,675
9,153
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
6,932
—
7,626
—
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
9,259
3,864
15,807
9,619
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
33,739
$
(646)
$
56,938
$
9,676
GAAP operating margin
(17)
%
(27)
%
(16)
%
(24)
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
27
%
27
%
25
%
26
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
10
%
—
%
9
%
2
%
Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net loss
$
(64,560)
$
(68,632)
$
(112,364)
$
(114,354)
Add: Stock-based compensation
68,767
55,792
122,318
98,063
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
7,416
4,420
11,675
9,153
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
6,932
—
7,626
—
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
9,259
3,864
15,807
9,619
Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
6,942
6,548
13,784
13,002
Non-GAAP net income
$
34,756
$
1,992
$
58,846
$
15,483
Numerator:
Non-GAAP net income
$
34,756
$
1,992
$
58,846
$
15,483
Denominator:
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
184,862
175,389
183,930
173,773
Effect of dilutive securities
18,547
13,952
16,247
15,516
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding,
203,409
189,341
200,177
189,289
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.35)
$
(0.39)
$
(0.61)
$
(0.66)
Non-GAAP net income per share, basic
0.19
0.01
0.32
0.09
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
0.17
0.01
0.29
0.08
Computation of free cash flow:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
118,134
$
26,405
$
177,278
$
72,060
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(18,362)
(14,554)
(44,751)
(29,791)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
$
99,772
$
11,851
$
132,527
$
42,269
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
(79,295)
$
(18,237)
$
90,373
$
(331,728)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(81,734)
$
(19,647)
$
(107,232)
$
(32,967)
Computation of billings:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
342,209
$
235,612
$
639,226
$
449,574
Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period
638,790
412,953
638,790
412,953
Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of
(568,544)
(395,254)
(522,201)
(390,887)
Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable,
16,390
16,810
15,082
13,436
Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of
(20,395)
(17,757)
(20,395)
(17,757)
Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable by
6,589
—
6,589
—
Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by
(9,344)
—
(9,344)
—
Non-GAAP billings
$
405,695
$
252,364
$
747,747
$
467,319