SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that it will host its inaugural Analyst Day on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in conjunction with its customer conference, Momentum. The Analyst Day event will begin at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET, following the Momentum keynote presentation. Members of the DocuSign management team will discuss the company's vision, market opportunities, product innovation, go-to-market strategy, and financial outlook, followed by a Q&A session.

Register for the live webcast of the event on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A replay will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 820,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

