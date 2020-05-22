docusign_for_newswire_Logo.jpg
By DocuSign, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced that Dan Springer, CEO, will be presenting virtually at the 40th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. CT. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

About DocuSign, Inc.

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than half a million customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations: 
 Annie Leschin 
VP Investor Relations 
investors@docusign.com 

Media Relations: 
 Adrian Wainwright 
Head of Communications 
media@docusign.com 

Copyright 2020. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all of its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP). All other marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

