Dodge Park Rest Home Joins Forces with UV Angel to Combat Spread of Coronavirus

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40% of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. are linked to nursing homes, and in Massachusetts, the percentage is higher at 64%, according to an article published in The New York Times on July 30. Dodge Park Rest Home in Worcester, Mass decided to invest in UV Angel, a leader in pathogen control technology, and installed UV Angel Air treatment systems to complement Dodge Park's infection control and existing safety efforts creating a cleaner and safer environment for its residents and employees.
"The safety of our residents and staff is our highest priority, and UV Angel Air serves as a key addition to our existing infection prevention measures," said Micha Shalev, co-owner and administrator of Dodge Park Rest Home. "COVID-19 has taken a toll on all long-term care facilities around the country and we continuously look for new and innovative ways to help combat the spread of coronavirus between staff and residents. The UV Angel Air units are a key piece of our overall safety strategy, and we hope to give our residents and staff peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to improve their environment."
Along with adding an infection prevention consultant, Karen Bain from Eisenstein, Flaherty and Associates, Dodge Park's increased cleaning and infection control procedures included utilizing electro-static spraying, additional personal protective equipment (PPE), frequent COVID-19 tests for patients and staff, and UV Angel Air units that treat the air by neutralizing potentially dangerous pathogens.
The patented UV Angel Air combines standard in-ceiling lighting with a proprietary UV-C air treatment system. Air is pulled into the sealed high-intensity UV-C chamber where it has been shown in laboratory tests to neutralize pathogens with up to 99.99% effectiveness. Treated air is then returned to the room, 24/7.
"Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been hit hard by the effects of COVID-19," said Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel. "Using technology like the UV Angel Air can help reduce the spread of infectious aerosols carried in by staff and possibly transmitting to residents."
Unlike other technologies, UV Angel Air is an engineering control. It constantly and seamlessly treats the air neutralizing pathogens simultaneously, while busy staff continue to tend to residents.
Ray Sizer, president of National E Solutions, brought the UV Angel Air product to the attention of Dodge Park Nursing Home.
More About UV Angel
UV Angel is a pathogen control technology company that uses years of advanced research and development in ultraviolet light to help make the environments around us cleaner and safer by reducing harmful pathogens. Fully automated, patented and proven safe, the company's UV-C technology monitors and cleans the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. UV Angel's technology is complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages to leaders in healthcare, food service, corporate, education and many more industries. Learn more at uvangel.com.
