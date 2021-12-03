ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Students at Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) will soon have access to innovative new mining equipment, thanks to a $44,000 donation from The Doe Run Company (Doe Run).
Doe Run's donation will fund a variety of supplies for Missouri S&T's Experimental Mine in Rolla, Missouri, including:
- A programmable computer numerical control (CNC) mill, a machine similar to a 3D printer that reverses the process by carving away materials to create an object – used to create unique parts for mining projects
- A welding system used to make repairs to mining equipment
- New, more powerful dewatering pumps to clear standing water from work zones, a common occurrence in underground mines
- Replacement cap lamps and chargers designed to fit on the students' hard hats
The supplies will be especially helpful as Missouri S&T's mine gets deeper over the next five to 10 years, which will lead to higher volumes of standing water. Students begin using the mine in their freshman year, when they take an Introduction to Mine Safety course, so students at all stages of their mining education will benefit from the new equipment.
"The Experimental Mine provides a safe place for our students to learn about mining engineering and mineral processing," said Dr. Kwame Awuah-Offei, professor of mining engineering and interim director of Mining & Explosives Engineering at Missouri S&T. "New equipment like this gives them the opportunity to practice using the industry technologies they'll actually encounter at their internships and on the job. Our partnership with Doe Run goes back many years, and we are grateful for their generous support."
Doe Run has long been committed to the future of mining, and part of that commitment is investing in the next generation of the workforce – which has never been more important. As the U.S. faces an increasing demand for technology and clean energy, the need for critical minerals used in production of these items, such as lead batteries for energy storage and backup systems for data centers, will increase as well. In addition, the industry expects a growing number of job opportunities as companies replace a retiring workforce.
"It's so important for mining students to understand the latest innovations and be ready to apply them in the field, because companies like Doe Run will be relying on them to help us meet the global demand for lead and other minerals," said Brian Mangogna, Doe Run's vice president – Mining and Milling. "We're proud to support Missouri S&T's efforts to prepare the next generation of mining engineering professionals, right here in our home state."
About The Doe Run Company
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company and a global provider of lead, copper and zinc concentrates. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates the Resource Recycling facility, one of the world's largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Missouri. The company also owns six operating mines in one of the world's largest lead mining districts, also in Missouri: Brushy Creek, Buick, Casteel, Fletcher/West Fork, Mine 29/Viburnum and Sweetwater.
