LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Congressional App Challenge took place this past Monday, December 13th, at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library with the intention to foster students' interest in computer science, STEM, and coding projects and give them early exposure to the fulfilling opportunities available in the technology sector.
Young Kim, U.S Representative for California's 39th congressional district and the host of this year's Congressional App Challenge, invited Marc Fischer, Co-Founder and CEO of mobile app development company Dogtown Media, to judge the competition. Marc Fischer reviewed over 70 student app submissions entries from local California schools and the top three winners were announced at the App Challenge event and will soon be displayed on the Congressional App Challenge homepage.
The event holds a special place in Congresswoman Young Kim's heart: "The Congressional App Challenge has served as a fun and innovative way for students to be exposed to computer science and coding concepts, which in turn helps create opportunities for all students, grow our workforce, strengthen our future economy and boost U.S. competitiveness abroad. This is more important than ever as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."
Since its inception in 2014, the Congressional App Challenge has grown exponentially and extended its reach to underserved, diverse, and rural student populations. In 2019, 48 states participated in the event, and 10,211 students submitted mobile apps. That's a 373% increase from 2016. The Congressional App Challenge now drastically outpaces Silicon Valley in terms of the wide variety of students it reaches and nurtures in the STEM education space.
Besides its impact on U.S. students, the Congressional App Challenge urges Congress to continue to value and enact legislation that benefits computer science and STEM. Not only is each district winner featured in the Capitol Building for one year, but they're also publicly recognized by their representatives. Since 2016, the number of Congress members involved in the competition has grown by 54%, and mentions of computer science and STEM in congress have increased by over 2000%.
Marc Fischer, Co-Founder and CEO of Dogtown Media who's attended multiple Congressional App Challenges as a judge, noted, "I thank Congresswoman Kim for the opportunity to help inspire, educate, and foster a passion for technology in our youth. I know that by investing in our students today, through opportunities like this we can inspire tomorrow's tech leaders."
Headquartered in California, Dogtown Media is a mobile technology studio that leverages disruptive design strategies and dynamic development to deliver industry-leading apps. To date, the company has created over 250 mobile apps in industries including Healthcare app development, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence.
